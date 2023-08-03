EMERGING MARKETS-FX dips on dollar strength, Brazil opts for wider rate cut

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies slipped as the U.S. dollar held its ground on Thursday, while traders turned their focus to a policy decision from Czech Republic after Brazil surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut.

Falling for the third straight session, the MSCI EM currencies index .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2% on Thursday to a three-week low.

A spike in the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR to early November levels and upbeat labour market data pushed the dollar =USD to a four-week high. FRX/

Among major EM central banks, Brazil kicked off its rate-cutting cycle with a 50-basis-point (bps) cut on Wednesday.

While most analysts had expected a 25-bps cut, they did not rule out a wider cut given soft July inflation figure.

"We anticipate an additional 150 bps of cuts in the Selic rate this year (50-bps cuts at each of the three meetings), taking it to 11.75%," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

The Czech crown EURCZK= hovered around the psychological 24-per-euro level as the central bank was widely expected to hold rates at a more than two-decade high during the day. Investors are also awaiting signals on the outlook for policy loosening.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened slightly to 26.9870 against the dollar after data showed July inflation hit 9.49% month-on-month, slightly above forecast, driven by tax hikes and the lira's depreciation.

"The numbers underscore the scale of the problem Governor Gaye is facing, and given how deep negative real rates still are, you have to wonder if she will be given the leeway to raise them (benchmark rate) as high as they need to go," said Stuart Cole, Equiti Capital's chief macro economist.

Reuters reported Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will attend an investor meeting held by JP Morgan in Istanbul on Friday.

South Africa's July private sector activity contracted for the fifth month as rising prices and weak business confidence weighed on demand, a survey showed.

The rand ZAR= dropped nearly 1% to a three-week low of 18.4 per dollar, already shedding nearly 6% this week.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed against the dollar after touching a more than 16-month low, with markets awaiting a finance ministry decision on whether to switch from FX sales to purchases.

China's yuan CNY=inched up against the dollar in a tight range, buoyed by support from stronger-than-expected daily fixing and July services activity quickening slightly.

The MSCI EM stocks index .MSCIEF lost 0.5%, capped by gains in heavily-weighted China's blue chips.

