EMERGING MARKETS-Fiscal woes see Brazil's real lag Latam peers

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slipped on Thursday on fiscal woes, while other major Latin American currencies cut losses to trade higher as the dollar sank in choppy trade.

The real BRBY lost 0.7%, underperforming regional peers. Data on Thursday showed a record primary budget deficit in Brazil last year, as crisis-fighting expenditure saw total outgoings surge by a third.

This overshadowed data showing declining unemployment rate as job growth jumped despite coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The prospect of high government debt and stretched fiscal spending has reduced appetite for the country's assets. The rampant spread of the virus has also disrupted economic activity.

"At this moment the government is under political pressure that wants the reissue of assistance programs, for which there are no sources of financing. This exerts psychological pressure suggesting noncompliance with the budget ceiling," said Sidnei Nehme, economist and executive director of NGO Corretora.

Mexico's peso MXN= recovered from an over five-week low hit earlier in the session as the greenback lost traction, while fellow crude exporter Colombia's currency COP= jumped more than 1% despite declining oil prices. O/RFRX/

Concerns over the regional spread of the coronavirus and slow vaccine rollouts, however, kept sentiment subdued.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reached a million, with Brazil and Mexico - economic heavyweights in Latin America- struggling to cope with spiking infections and overloaded hospitals.

Mexico's central bank stressed the need to attract more investment, and that the country would continue to face economic uncertainty in 2021.

Most regional stock indexes declined, with Mexican shares .MXX extending losses to a third straight session.

But shares of Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX rose more than 22% after the Mexican airline negotiated new contracts with two labor unions, bringing it closer to accessing a second tranche of bankruptcy financing.

Brazil's main index .BVSP looked set to break a six-day losing streak, up almost 2% with financial stocks in the lead.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1352.81

-1.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2355.66

0.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118080.15

1.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

44127.35

-0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4410.92

-0.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

49697.54

-0.546

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1367.68

-0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4401

-0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1885

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

737.8

0.20

Colombia peso COP=

3558.63

1.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6427

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

87.2000

-0.09

