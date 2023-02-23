EMERGING MARKETS-Firm oil prices lift Colombia's peso, minutes show Banxico poised for smaller hikes

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Oil exporter Colombia's currency rose on Thursday supported by an uptick in crude prices, whilethe Mexican peso slipped as investors assessed lower than expected February inflation data and minutes from Banxico's meeting earlier last month.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4% by 1926 GMT.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 0.8%, extending gains to a second straight day as oil prices firmed on expectations of steep cuts to Russian production next month.

Mexico's peso slipped 0.1% against the greenback to 18.37. Minutes from Bank of Mexico's February meeting showed most of Banxico's board members considered its interest rate could be increased more moderately at the next monetary policy meeting.

All five board members, nevertheless, expressed concern that core inflation was more persistent than expected.

"There has been a repricing in terms of when and how aggressively central banks in the (Latam) region may start the easing cycle but in terms of continuing the hiking cycle, we only have Banxico that has surprised the market to the upside," said Luis Hurtado, director of Latam FX at CIBC Capital Markets.

"The market is now pricing in around 75 to 100 basis points left in the tightening cycle. We are not expecting Banxico to increase rates that aggressively."

Given the still challenging inflation backdrop, we anticipate a 25 bp hike at the March MPC meeting, said Goldman Sachs economists in a note, and see the door wide open for a follow-up hike in May.

The Brazilian real BRL= added 0.4%, erasing some of its early gains.

Management Minister Esther Dweck said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is very concerned with the resumption of economic growth, adding that high interest rates affect funding costs for companies and families.

Data showed Brazil's federal tax revenue started the year with a monthly record performance in January, following a surprising result in 2022

Weighing on the regional currencies index, Chile's peso CLP= eased 0.8% against the dollar but was still among the top performing Latin American currencies so far this year.

Latin American stocks .MILA0000PUS were up 0.7%.

The broader emerging market stocks index .MSCIEF rose 0.6% as investors looked past minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting which signaled more rate hikes going ahead.

Turkey's central bank cut its main interest rate to 8.5% from 9%, moving to cushion the economic impact of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 43,000 people in country's south.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.76

0.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2242.35

0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107110.05

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

53116.33

-0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5312.57

1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247825.89

1.27

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1196.24

0.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1320

0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3686

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.4

-1.25

Colombia peso COP=

4855.25

0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7895

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

195.3100

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

0.53

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Diane Craft)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

