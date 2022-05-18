EMERGING MARKETS-Firm dollar hits Latin American currencies

By Anisha Sircar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 18 (Reuters) - A firmer dollar weighed on most Latin American currencies on Wednesday, with Brazil's real leading losses, while Chile's peso inched higher even as GDP data stoked fears the country could be heading towards a recession.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank would ratchet interest rates up as high as needed to tame inflation, including taking rates above neutral. /FRX

That boosted the dollar =USD, which firmed 0.3% to 103.6, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped, pressuring riskier assets. US//FRX

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY led losses, slipping 1.1% while Mexico's peso MXN=, Colombia's peso COP= and Peru's sol PEN= fell between 0.1% and 1%.

The Bank of Mexico must have a "robust focus" toward monetary decisions amid global uncertainty, a deputy bank governor said in a podcast. Brazil's central bank director said although he hoped the country's rate hike cycle was nearing its end, that would still depend on data.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.3%, looking past central bank data that showed the economy expanded 7.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, below an expected 7.9% jump, based on a Reuters poll.

"There is a growing chance of a recession this year," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

In seasonally adjusted terms, GDP contracted 0.8% in the quarter from the previous three months, the data showed, prompting fears Chile could be headed towards a recession.

"After a barnstorming recovery in 2021, it seemed unlikely that Chile's economy would defy gravity this year, but the 0.8% q/q contraction in Q1 was larger than we and the Refinitiv consensus had expected," Sanghani said.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS reversed early gains of 0.5% to slip 2.5%, dragged by a 2.4% slide in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP. Stocks are little changed on the month despite a 13.8% fall in April as risk appetite wanes on fears about the cloudy outlook for global growth amid rising inflation.

The region could underperform other emerging markets going forward from a growth and inflation perspective, even as commodity prices gain, said McKenna.

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 1% after retail sales data were shown to rise 1.3% year-on-year in March, slightly below expectations of 1.5%.

Pakistan opened long-delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund, seeking the release of more funds from a $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019.

Sri Lankan shares .CSE ended 0.5% lower amid its worst economic crisis. The energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.39

-0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2280.35

-2.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106137.08

-2.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

50341.58

-2.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4986.76

-0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90803.43

0.932

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1465.19

-2.73

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9812

-0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0310

-0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

853.7

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4065.91

-1.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.77

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

-

-

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

-

-

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

