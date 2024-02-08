EMERGING MARKETS-Fed rate uncertainty pressures Latam markets; focus on local rate decisions

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies and stocks ticked lower on Thursday as remarks from a slew of Federal Reserve officials further clouded the outlook for U.S. interest rates while investors watched out for a number of local policy verdicts.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% by 1451 GMT, while a gauge of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.1%.

Latam assets suffered from tepid risk sentiment, while the dollar =USD strengthened after several Fed speakers signaled little urgency to start easing policy in the United States soon.

Meanwhile, several countries in Latin America have kicked off an easing cycle, reducing the appeal of their currencies which have benefited from high interest rate differentials with the United States.

Investors digested a mixed set of inflation data from the region on Thursday. Mexico's headline inflation slightly sped up for the third month in a row, hitting 4.88% in January, while Brazil's annual consumer price growth slowed to 4.5% in January from 4.62% in the prior month, but was still above forecasts.

"The jump in Mexico’s headline inflation rate to 4.9% in January means Banxico won’t feel comfortable enough yet to start an easing cycle at the Board meeting later today," said Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Elsewhere, the further fall in Brazilian inflation..last month keeps the door wide open for another 50bp (basis point) rate cut at the next central bank meeting in March."

The Mexican peso MXN=D3 dipped 0.3% against the dollar, while the Brazilian real BRL= was down 0.2%.

The Bank of Mexico is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 11.25% later in the day. Meanwhile, the Peruvian central bank is expected to cut interest rates to 6.25%.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE weakened to 3.837 per dollar and Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.3%, with currencies of the leading copper producers also hurt by a dip in prices of the red metal. MET/L

Data showed consumer prices in Chile rose 0.7% in January, above market forecasts of 0.4%.

Among stocks, heavyweight Brazilian shares .BVSP and Chilean equities .SPIPSA slipped 0.7% and 0.5% respectively.

Mexican stocks .MXX eased from a record high, last down 0.6%. Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX shed 6.3% after it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter.

Argentina's MerVal .MERV edged 0.1% lower following a 5% slump in the prior session after lower house lawmakers rejected several crucial proposals in President Javier Milei's economic reforms package.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown CZKEUR=R dropped to its lowest level since May 2022 versus the euro after a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the central bank.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

997.53

-0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2550.61

-1.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

129003.20

-0.73

Mexico IPC .MXX

58347.08

-0.62

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5980.75

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1151474.61

-0.123

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.06

0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9795

-0.25

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0730

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

957.6

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

3953.31

-0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.837

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

830.6000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1135

3.08

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

