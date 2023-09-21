EMERGING MARKETS-Fed rate jitters spark rout in Latam FX, Brazil's real drops after second rate cut

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell to a one-week low on Thursday after a local interest rate cut, while other Latin American currencies also took a beating amid a risk-off mood sparked by the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance.

Brazil's real BRL= dropped 0.7% by 1500 GMT, extending losses to the third session, a day after the central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate by an expected 50 basis points to 12.75% and flagged further cuts of the same magnitude ahead.

"We are getting into less exciting times in terms of Brazilian monetary policy, because they are indicating that they are in the rate cutting cycle, at least till the end of the year," Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank AG said.

The country's benchmark index .BVSP also fell 1.7%. Domestic federal tax revenue saw a third consecutive real decline in August, highlighting challenges faced by the government in improving public finances.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 2.5% and set for their worst day in three weeks while currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 1.2% against the dollar.

Meanwhile, investors worried about the likelihood of the Fed keeping interest rates significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected after the central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened its hawkish monetary policy stance.

The worries stalled recent gains for Latin American assets driven by hopes that a recovery in China's economy could bode well for exports from the resource-rich region.

The Mexican peso MXN= fell 0.5% versus the dollar even as retail sales rose by a more than expected 5.1% in the 12 months to July, signalling still robust consumer demand.

"Today's data fits into the picture of a much better economic environment in Mexico and given the hawkish stance of the Mexican Central Bank, this points towards the chance for monetary easing starting only next year," Reichelt added.

Meanwhile, Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.8% after Finance Minister and central bank director Ricardo Bonilla said he will ask the board to start cutting the benchmark interest rate at the board's meeting next week.

Also, currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= fell 0.9% and 0.1% respectively as prices of the red metal declined. MET/L

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the South African Reserve Bank held its key interest rate steady at 8.25%. The rand ZAR= was down 0.2% against the dollar.

Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30% on Thursday, marking a second month of aggressive tightening.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

956.17

-1.51

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2351.84

-2.55

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116723.02

-1.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

52138.83

-0.7

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5870.22

-1.06

Argentina MerVal .MERV

554671.17

-1.31

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1093.74

-1.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9170

-0.76

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1860

-0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

890.8

-0.93

Colombia peso COP=

3952.22

-0.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7438

-0.94

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.07

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

735

0.00

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

