EMERGING MARKETS-Fed nerves weigh on Latam currencies, commodities boost most stocks

March 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Monday as the dollar firmed amid concerns the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, though stock markets in the region got a lift from rising commodity prices following upbeat China data.

The Brazilian real BRL= weakened past 5 per dollar for the first time since Feb. 5 ahead of a domestic interest rate decision too. The Mexican peso MXN= and the Peruvian sol PEN= dipped around half a percent each.

Focus will be on the Fed's policy decision on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected readings on U.S. inflation and the labor market in recent weeks led investors to rein in bets of big and quick interest rate cuts.

"Powell must reinforce that it is necessary to achieve higher confidence in price stabilization to start a cycle of interest rate cuts," analysts at StoneX said, referring to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

"If these expectations are confirmed, investors' risk appetite will likely decrease, and the U.S. currency will strengthen against other currencies."

Meanwhile, Brazil's central bank is set to ease borrowing costs by another 50 basis points on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, a move that would leave the benchmark Selic rate 3 percentage points below a six-year high of 13.75%.

Brazil's main Bovespa stock index .BVSP slipped 0.3%. EmbraerEMBR3.SA fell 2% after the planemaker said it "continues to face challenges in the supply chain."

Miner Vale VALE3.SA climbed 1.4% as iron ore prices rebounded after upbeat data in top consumer China renewed hopes for a pick-up in steel demand in coming weeks. IRONORE/

Argentina's Merval index .MERV added 0.9% to lead gains in the region.

Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Friday the country logged a primary fiscal surplus of 1.23 trillion Argentine pesos ($1.45 billion) in February, marking the second consecutive month in the black after years of regular deficits.

Chile's stock market .SPIPSA edged up 0.2% as prices of copper, the country's principal export, hit 11-month highs following above consensus industrial production data from China. MET/L

Chile's economy experienced a slight expansion of 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, data showed, a figure slightly below market consensus.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1037.69

0.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2489.02

-0.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126351.45

-0.31

Mexico IPC .MXX

56228.40

0.3

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6473.55

0.15

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1079172.38

0.95

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1295.53

0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0258

-0.56

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7882

-0.57

Chile peso CLP=CL

945.5

-0.38

Colombia peso COP=

3876.7

0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6942

-0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

852.0000

-0.12

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

