EMERGING MARKETS-Extended COVID-19 curbs dent Malaysia shares as broader market drops

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares slid on Wednesday as COVID-19 curbs were extended in some parts of the country, while Taiwan markets defied the broader downturn with the local dollar and stocks rising on the resumption of trade after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Malaysia's stock index .KLSE fell 0.6%, its worst day in almost two-weeks, as restrictions in three states and the Kuala Lumpur territory were extended to March 4, despite a vaccination drive announced on Tuesday.

Analysts at CGS-CIMB Securities forecast "hiccups" in implementing the vaccine programme that aims to cover at least 80% of its 32 million people within a year.

"Among the concerns are that the number of vaccine doses may not be sufficient to meet the tight deadline," they wrote.

Most Asian markets were hobbled by a buoyant dollar .DXY, which benefited from benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR rising to their highest in a year on expectations of a stimulus-led economic recovery and lift-off in inflation.

Recent stock market gains in the Philippines .PSI, South Korea .KS11 and Indonesia .JKSE unwound as they fell more than 1% while their respective currencies PHP=, KRW=KFTC, IDR= eased.

The rupiah hit its lowest since Feb. 5 on bond outflows as a likely rate cut at the Bank Indonesia's (BI) meeting on Thursday loomed.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR jumped 8 basis points to 6.364%​​.

Analysts, however, cautioned that if losses in the rupiah were to continue due to rising U.S. yields, it could prompt the central bank to stand pat as BI has cautioned that maintaining the currency's stability would be its top priority.

South Korea's won and stocks closed 0.7% and 0.9% lower, respectively, ending a multi-day rally in both as COVID-19 cases in the country hit a 39-day high. KRW/

Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP surged and stocks .TWII jumped 3.5% to be the outliers after a week-long holiday.

China's financial markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up almost 11.60 basis points at 1.183%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE: Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL, down about 3% each

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE: Planet Properindo Jaya PT PLAN.JK down 9.8% and MD Pictures Tbk PT FILM.JK down 7%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0726 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-2.64

.N225

-0.58

10.38

India

INR=IN

-0.23

+0.30

.NSEI

-0.13

9.38

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.50

+0.36

.JKSE

-1.02

4.16

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.25

-0.45

.KLSE

-0.47

-1.76

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-0.62

.PSI

-1.10

-2.43

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.67

-1.92

.KS11

-0.93

9.06

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

-0.65

.STI

-0.33

2.87

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.58

+1.91

.TWII

3.54

11.06

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.43

-0.13

.SETI

-0.20

4.88

