Emerging Markets ETFs to Stay Away From On Adani Crisis

Gautam Adani, an Indian business tycoon and one of the richest people in the world, has been probably one of the most-typed words in the corporate world. This is because shares of companies owned by his Adani Group nosedived after the publication of a report by a U.S. short seller in late January. Specifically, a report from Hindenburg Research resulted in more than $100 billion crash in Adani stock prices in just 10 days.

His wealth has been cut by more than half and he is out of the top 20 ranks at Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Adani operates in areas like power transmission, green energy and port operation. But Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, released a report on Jan 24 accusing the Adani Group of “stock manipulation and accounting fraud,” as quoted on The Wall Steet Journal.

Anderson claimed the Adani Group uses a number of shell companies to blow up stock prices and disobey India’s shareholding rules, which require at least 25% of most listed companies to be held by the public.

He also raised concerns about Adani Group’s heavy debt burden and overvalued share prices. Moreover, since Adani group is overleveraged, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Standard Chartered stopped accepting Adani dollar bonds as collateral on margin loans.

Hindenburg has a good track record about short-selling Nikola shares. The Research house also issued report on Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter. The Adani stock crash is sending shockwaves across India investing, with global investors worrying about the threat that the Adani crisis may pose to India's financial stability.

Hence, it is better to stay away from the broad-based India investing at the current level. Emerging markets (EM) have been showing upbeat trends this year. Thus, emerging market investors may avoid or closely watch EM ETFs that have considerable exposure to India.

Below we highlight a few emerging markets ETFs that have high exposure to India.

India-Heavy Emerging Markets ETFs in Focus

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF XCEM – 15.24% of the basket invested in India

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF GMF – 14.98%

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF KEMX – 13.3%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF SPEM – 11.6%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF QEMM – 12.65%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF IFV – 13.17%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF LDEM – 11.84%

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF): ETF Research Reports

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX): ETF Research Reports

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.