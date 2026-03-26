Emerging Markets ETFs: EEM Boasts Higher Returns, SCHE Has Lower Fees

Key Points

EEM has delivered a stronger 1-year return but comes with a higher expense ratio and a slightly lower yield than SCHE

EEM holds fewer stocks with a heavier technology tilt, while SCHE spreads assets across more companies and sectors

EEM is more volatile and has experienced a deeper drawdown over the past five years

10 stocks we like better than iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF ›

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) offers broader diversification and lower cost, while iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) trades with higher volatility, a tech-heavy portfolio, and a much higher fee.

Both SCHE and EEM provide exposure to emerging market equities, but they differ in cost, sector weightings, and risk profile. This comparison looks at their expenses, performance, portfolio makeup, and trading characteristics to help investors decide which may better fit their approach to global diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHE EEM Issuer Schwab IShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.72% 1-yr return (as of Mar. 24, 2026) 15.3% 26.2% Dividend yield 2.9% 2.1% Beta 0.54 0.64 AUM $11.3 billion $25.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SCHE stands out as the more affordable option, charging just 0.07% annually compared to EEM’s 0.72%. SCHE also offers a higher dividend yield, which could appeal to income-focused investors seeking a larger payout from emerging markets exposure.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHE EEM Max drawdown (5 y) -33.76% -37.82% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,051 $1,089

EEM has posted stronger five-year growth and a higher 1-year total return, but this has come with increased volatility and a steeper maximum drawdown compared to SCHE. Investors prioritizing risk management may notice that SCHE’s price swings have been somewhat milder.

What's inside

EEM tracks a large- and mid-cap emerging markets benchmark, holding 1,223 stocks with a pronounced tilt toward technology (34%) and financials (19%). Its top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) at 12.51%, Samsung Electronics Ltd (FRA:SSU) at 5.24%, and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC:TCEHY) at 3.67%. The fund has a 23-year history, which may appeal to those valuing longevity and liquidity.

SCHE spreads its assets across a wider basket of 2,217 companies, with technology at 25%, cash and others at 23%, and financial services at 15%. The largest positions are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at 14.21%, Tencent Holdings Ltd at 4.21%, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) at 2.92%. This broader diversification could help temper portfolio concentration risk compared to EEM’s tech-heavy approach.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Emerging markets stocks can provide key diversification to many investment portfolios. What’s more, emerging markets exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a smart way for investors to gain such exposure. Here’s how two of the most popular emerging markets ETFs stack up to one another.

First, there’s iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), which is one of the oldest emerging markets ETFs, with more than 20 years of performance history. EEM has performed particularly well over the last year, generating a return of more than 26%. It also has the edge on AUM, with $25.4 billion in AUM, making it quite easy for investors to buy and sell shares.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) hasn’t been around as long as EEM, but its 16-year performance history is still impressive. Its largest advantage over EEM is its 0.07% expense ratio, which is significantly less than EEM’s 0.72% expense ratio. In addition, SCHE has a higher dividend yield of 2.9% vs. 2.1% for EEM.

In summary, both ETFs offer investors solid exposure to emerging markets stocks. However, cost-conscious or income-focused investors will likely favor SCHE for its lower fees and higher dividend yield. Meanwhile, those focused solely on performance may select EEM.

Should you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.