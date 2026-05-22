This Emerging Markets ETF Beat Its Benchmark by Nearly 10 Points. A Fund Recently Bought $31 Million

Key Points

WNY Asset Management acquired 583,367 shares of JEMA last quarter; the estimated trade size was $31.12 million based on first-quarter average prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $30.35 million, reflecting the new holding.

The transaction represented a roughly 3% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management disclosed a new position in the JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JEMA), acquiring 583,367 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $31.12 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

In a new SEC filing dated May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management reported the purchase of 583,367 shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JEMA) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was $31.12 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $30.35 million, reflecting valuation changes from both trading and underlying share price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position; the fund now holds 583,367 shares of JEMA, representing 3.14% of its 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CGCP: $94.02 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGGR: $72.54 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGDV: $67.65 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $61.78 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAI: $56.22 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, shares of JEMA were priced at $60.93, up about 50% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 25 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $60.93 Net assets $1.7 billion Dividend Yield 2%

ETF snapshot

JEMA offers exposure to a diversified portfolio of equity securities and equity-related instruments tied to emerging markets, including common stocks and structured notes.

It operates as an actively managed ETF by allocating at least 80% of its assets to emerging market equities and equity-related instruments.

The fund targets investors seeking access to emerging market growth through a flexible, actively managed strategy.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF provides investors with actively managed access to emerging market equities, leveraging the expertise of J.P. Morgan's asset management team. The fund utilizes a flexible investment strategy to capture growth opportunities across diverse emerging economies.

What this transaction means for investors

After years of investors crowding into large-cap U.S. stocks, WNY Asset Management appears to be increasing exposure to a part of the market that has been showing signs of life.



The ETF’s performance has been strong. Through April 30, it delivered a 56% one-year return at NAV, outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which has posted a 46.7% gain. The fund's managers recently pointed to AI-related demand, particularly across Taiwan and South Korea's semiconductor supply chains, as a key driver. They also pointed to gains from stock selection in information technology and energy, and some tailwinds from financials and an underweight to Saudi Arabia.



As of May, JEMA held nearly 500 stocks, with significant exposure to technology leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix. Information technology represented more than 42% of assets, while Taiwan, South Korea, and China accounted for the majority of country exposure. If emerging markets continue to outperform, WNY may be a smart positioning choice.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.