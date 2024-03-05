EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging markets pressured as China plans fail to impress, commodities dip

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

March 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were pressured and currencies of Latin America's copper-producing nations dipped on Tuesday, as a lack of big-ticket stimulus plans from China weighed on sentiment.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious 2024 economic growth target of around 5%, promising to transform the world's second largest economy's development model and defuse risks fueled by bankrupt property developers and indebted cities.

However, stimulus measures missed some investors' expectations, weighing on prices of commodities like oil and copper. MET/LO/R

"'Transforming the growth model' and 'making structural adjustments' seemed the most significant call to action, but were perhaps too vague to elicit a response from traders," Macquarie strategists said.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.5% to its lowest in a month, tracking global emerging market equities .MSCIEF which slumped nearly 1%.

Top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= depreciated 0.5% to 980.5 per dollar. Peru's sol PEN= reversed early losses, jumping 0.8%.

Chile's currency was trading around its lowest levels since October 2022.

“The sell-off has been very significant recently ... buying CLP would perhaps be somewhat akin to catching a falling knife," said Roman Ziruk, senior market analyst at Ebury.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1%.

Brazil's real BRL= was flat against the dollar after two successive days of gains.

Private sector economists in Brazil reduced their estimates for inflation in 2024 to 3.76% from 3.80% a week earlier.

Argentina's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds mostly held on to sharp gains from the previous session, with the 2035 issue 040114HT0=1M slipping just 1.2 cents as investors hoped President Javier Milei's renewed reform push would bring relief for the country's struggling economy.

Mexico's peso MXN=was little changed, but hovering near its highest level in seven weeks. Mexican stocks rose 0.1%.

Chile's main stock index .SPIPSA lagged regional peers, down 1.3%, while shares in Buenos Aires .MERVlost 5%.

Brazilian shares .BVSPlost 0.3%, as shares of miner Vale VALE3.SA and oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA dipped 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Investors eyed U.S. payrolls data due later in the week, which could be key in gauging the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, and Chairman Jerome Powell's monetary policy testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

Education company CognaCOGN3.SA advanced 5.8% after XP Investimentos analysts upgraded their recommendation to "buy".

Colombia's benchmark index gained 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Bloomberg to add Indian bonds to EM debt indexes from January 2025

** Producer prices in Brazil fall 0.31% in January

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.10

-0.9

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2507.26

-0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127907.45

-0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

55520.63

0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6258.86

-1.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

992683.89

-5.243

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1302.85

1.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9566

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9530

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

980.5

-0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3947.68

-0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7321

0.82

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

845.0000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

990

2.53

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.