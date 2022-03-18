EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market currencies, stocks head to best week in over 6 months

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as markets assessed talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that ended without big surprises.

Optimism around peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had seen emerging markets rally strongly over the last two days, putting stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS on course for their best week since September 2021.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday there would be "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Investors remained nervous about any potential hit to China's already wobbly economy, and subsequently to materials demand, which could hurt commodity exporters in Latin America.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.5% and was on course for third straight week of gains, as the region benefited from surging commodity prices as a result of sanctions on Russia, albeit at the cost of surging inflation.

"Even with commodities off the boil, inflation in the next few months in EM will be high and volatile, keeping investors out of receivers," Citigroup strategists said.

Currencies of crude exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 0.8% and 0.2% respectively, tracking higher oil prices, while Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.5%. O/R

In Argentina, the heavily controlled peso ARS= edged 0.2% lower. The country's Senate voted late on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default.

But, a key part of the government coalition is against the agreement, something which increases the risks of Argentina failing to meet the targets and making the program less credible and hence less effective in anchoring expectations, Citi strategists said.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.6% as its fourth quarter GDP rise at 12% missed expectation for a 13% jump. Falling copper prices also hurt. MET/L

Elsewhere, Russia's central bank held the key interest rate at 20% and bank governor Elivra Nabiullina said inflation would remain elevated for some time.

"There is a little bit of a bright hope that they're going to open up the Russian stock market on Monday and some people are extrapolating it as a sign that maybe there is a move towards at least a ceasefire and perhaps some kind of a diplomatic agreement," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management.

Aiding sentiment, Russian bond payment averted a historic sovereign default and calmed investor worries about its ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions imposed by the West.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1122.28

0.12

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2496.30

2.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115158.94

1.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

54755.01

0.72

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4854.44

1.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88984.04

-0.738

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1545.21

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0172

0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3696

0.71

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.9

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3814.76

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.781

-0.82

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.6600

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

199.5

1.25

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

