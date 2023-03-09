EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging Asian markets subdued as U.S. data reaffirms Fed's hawkish rhetoric

By Roushni Nair

March 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded mixed on Thursday, with Thailand's baht leading losses, in the wake of a heavy sell-off on Wednesday after a string of U.S. data overnight and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS each fell 0.2%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Indonesian rupiah IDR= were largely flat.

Two bright spots, the Philippine peso PHP= and Indian rupee INR=IN, each appreciated 0.2%.

Powell, on his second day of testimony to Congress, reiterated his message that higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes will be needed to reign in sticky inflation.

But he flagged that policy decisions would be data dependent in the run up to the Fed's next policy meeting in two weeks.

In the United States, job openings remain elevated and private payrolls beat consensus estimates and demand for home loans increased despite the ongoing upward trajectory of mortgage rates.

"We reckon numbers that are close to consensus could spur a sell-the-USD on fact reaction, conversely, an upside surprise could continue to support the USD," Maybank analysts said in a note forecasting the risk to be skewed to the downside.

The dollar's rally hit pause with the U.S. dollar index =USD, calculated against a basket of six peers, slipping 0.02% to 105.61.

Analysts expect the U.S. dollar to be volatile in the first half of 2023, which will in turn spur uncertainty for emerging Asian currencies. They however expect some stability in the dollar towards the second half of this year, improving the outlook for Asian currencies.

Investors are waiting for the February U.S. jobs report due on Friday for the next cues on the trajectory of interest rates.

In Malaysia, the central bank is expected to hold its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.75% later in the day, according to economists polled by Reuters, even as inflation in the country remains above a target range of 2% to 3%.

The ringgit has lost more than 3% against the dollar since the central bank's January meeting.

Separately, former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was summoned to appear at the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday following allegations of abuse in stimulus programmes launched under his premiership.

In China, data showed that consumer inflation slowed in February to 1%, the lowest rate since February 2022 and down from 2.1% in January.

Most equities across Southeast Asia, tumbled as Powell's remarks kept risk appetite in check.

Stocks in Manila .PSI, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, and Seoul .KS11 all slipped more than 3%. Whereas, shares in China .SSEC and India .NSEI retreated 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE and Thailand .SETI, however, added 0.4% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 3.0 basis points to 7.024%

** Bank of Korea expects monetary tightening to weigh more heavily on growth this year

** China's February CPI up 1% Y-O-Y vs Reuters poll of 1.9% growth

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

-4.21

.N225

0.56

11.23

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

-0.99

.SSEC

-0.31

5.95

India

INR=IN

+0.23

+1.04

.NSEI

-0.21

-2.15

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+0.91

.JKSE

0.44

-0.65

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-2.65

.KLSE

-0.28

-3.00

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

+0.73

.PSI

-0.36

1.85

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.08

-4.23

.KS11

-0.36

8.35

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-1.03

.STI

-0.26

-1.01

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

-0.33

.TWII

-0.06

11.82

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-1.35

.SETI

0.36

-3.01

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

