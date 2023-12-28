EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging Asian FX, stocks rise on US rate cut bets

By Echha Jain

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, while the Taiwanese dollar and Thailand's baht led modest gains in the region's currencies, as growing bets of U.S. interest rate cuts early next year further boosted risk appetite.

Shares in Singapore .STI jumped 1.8% to hit their highest level since Oct. 12. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Manila .PSI and Seoul .KS11 climbed between 0.3% and 1.6%.

Among currencies, the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP strengthened 0.7%, hitting its highest level since June 16, and was on track to record its biggest quarterly gain since March 2017. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC advanced 0.5%.

Thailand's baht THB=TH strengthened 0.6% to hit its highest level since July 27. It was also on track for its biggest quarterly jump in five. Equities .SETI in Bangkok advanced 0.4%.

Emerging Asian assets have been gaining ground heading into the year-end as the greenback tumbles to multi-month lows.

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, said he expected emerging market currencies would perform "quite well" in 2024 due to further weakness in the dollar because the U.S. economy could enter a recession around the second quarter, leading to at least six to seven rate cuts.

However, he said that fears of a recession could trigger a sell-off across emerging market assets, and they could underperform in the near term during periods of risk aversion.

Investor focus remains on the timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with markets pricing in a 89% chance of a cut in March 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said he was not sure if the recent rally in Asian emerging market currencies would last for long in the new year.

"We think that the market's expectation for Fed rate cuts to start in Q1 is really overdone," he said.

Market attention now turns to U.S. initial jobless claims data due later in the day and South Korea's inflation figures on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Vietnam's prime minister, Pham Minh Chinh, ordered the central bank to tackle soaring local gold prices that he said have had a negative impact on monetary markets and market sentiment in the past few weeks

** Thailand's manufacturing production index in November dropped 4.71% from a year earlier, the industry ministry said

** Singapore households are bracing for a sales tax hike that takes effect in the new year as the government shores up coffers ahead of an expected surge in social spending in the rapidly ageing city-state in the years ahead

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0657 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.51

-7.09

.N225

-0.42

28.53

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.51

-2.93

.SSEC

1.32

-4.40

India

INR=IN

+0.14

-0.61

.NSEI

0.37

20.04

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

+0.97

.JKSE

0.58

6.38

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.35

-4.58

.KLSE

0.25

-2.52

Philippines

PHP=

+0.09

+0.22

.PSI

0.54

-1.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.48

-1.82

.KS11

1.60

18.73

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

+1.74

.STI

1.76

-0.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.69

+0.13

.TWII

0.11

26.69

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.50

+1.33

.SETI

0.36

-15.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

