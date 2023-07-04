EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks rise on China stimulus hope, Sri Lankan equities up

By Ankika Biswas

July 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks advanced on Tuesday as hopes of more policy stimulus from China lifted sentiment, while Sri Lankan shares hit a nine-month high after authorities approved a domestic debt restructuring plan.

The MSCI index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS jumped 0.2% to a one-week high, while stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.3% to a two-week high.

Growing hopes of economic support for the world's second-largest economy, amid a rocky post-pandemic recovery, lifted equities in China .CSI300 and in some other Asian bourses.

The dollar was largely flat, with trading volumes light owing to a U.S. holiday.

Sri Lanka's benchmark stock index .CSE jumped 6.9% after its parliament approved a domestic debt restructuring plan over the weekend, helping to allay economic concerns.

Sri Lanka has over the past year endured its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades on record-low dollar reserves, a foreign debt default and the resignation of its president.

Pressure remained on Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3, with the central bank on Monday pledging to keep tightening until the inflation outlook improves and President Tayyip Erdogan flagging increased efforts to ramp up foreign direct investment.

The currency has been knocked down this year, hitting record lows, after the Erdogan's re-election in late May.

Traders will keep an eye out for banking sector data and parliamentary meetings in Turkey during the day.

Among others, Pakistan's rupee PKR= jumped 4.3% to a four-month high on optimism over an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The South African rand ZAR=D3 firmed in range-bound trade amid a lack of domestic economic data points.

In Central and East Europe (CEE), the Polish zloty PLN= and Czech Koruna CZK= rose against the euro, while the Hungarian forint HUF= continued its downward trend on bets of faster monetary easing there.

"The currencies of countries whose central banks will cut rates quicker because of an economic downturn will be the most affected by the PMI drop. The Polish zloty ranks on top," analysts at Commerzbank noted.

"Inflation is cooling down in CEE, but the pace is dictated more by global and regional trends than by local demand; hence, the PMI trend cannot tell us where inflation will moderate the most, but it can tell us which central banks will become more inclined to cut rates."

Meanwhile, minutes from central bank meetings in Chile and Mexico will be released this week amid growing talk of interest rate cuts in Latam, one of the first regions to tighten to tame spiralling inflation.

