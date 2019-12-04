EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit over 1-mth low as U.S.-China deal delay bites

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Developing world stocks sank to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday in the face of further delays to a hoped-for end in Sino-U.S. trade ructions.

Global equities plummeted late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while tariffs on Argentina and Brazil, as well as possible duties on French goods, added to investor concerns. MKTS/GLOB

"In no time at all, the market's hopes that the trade conflict might be solved soon are being dashed," Commerzbank FX analyst Antje Praefcke wrote in a note. "(Trump) is throwing oil on the fire of market uncertainty."

An index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF dropped as much as 0.6% to its weakest level since late-October. Chinese equity markets .SSEC, .CSI300, the biggest constituents of the index, ended lower for the day.

Hong Kong stocks .HIS closed near a two-month low after data showed the economic zone's business activity shrinking at its fastest pace in 21 years in November.

A basket of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS eased to its lowest level since mid-October, with the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS hitting a low of over one month to the dollar.

U.S. services sector data for November, expected later in the day, could potentially further undercut the dollar following soft manufacturing data earlier in the week. Recent weakness in the U.S. dollar has somewhat alleviated pressure on emerging market currencies.

The Indian rupee INR=IN weakened slightly, as a private survey showed better-than-expected services sector growth in November.

South Africa's rand ZAR= inched up a day after easing on weak GDP data. Fresh data on Wednesday showed manufacturing activity in the country contracted in November from a month earlier. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= moved in a flat-to-low range to the euro.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2019, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2019, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.