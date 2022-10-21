EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, FX head for second straight weekly loss

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market (EM) currencies headed for their second straight weekly loss on Friday as the U.S. dollar soared on heightened expectations of more U.S. interest rate rises, while regional stocks extended losses for a third straight session.

The MSCI's index for EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.3%, while stocks .MSCIEF slid 0.5%.

Central and eastern European currencies outperformed many of their EM peers, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= up 1.1% this week against the euro following last week's emergency rate increase.

"To some extent, there is a change in the sentiment," Per Hammarlund, chief EM Strategist at SEB.

"The central bank has shown itself to be quite determined to rein in the weakness of the forint because it's one of the sources of high inflation in Hungary. It has signalled that it may not hike the monetary policy rate further but it is still tightening the monetary conditions through other means to stabilise the forint."

On Friday, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.1% after September retail sales data missed estimates. The forint also slid 0.9% against the euro.

The dollar index =USD advanced 0.3% against a basket of major currencies, as U.S. Treasury yields climbed to new multi-year peaks amid bets of an aggressive Federal Reserve rate path. USD/

China's yuan CNY=CFXS resumed its weakening trend against the dollar, approaching lows hit during the global financial crisis of 2008.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 edged 0.3% lower, posting its worst week in over a month, as investors cautiously awaited policy signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress.

China's property shares jumped after state media said authorities would ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector.

Turkey's lira TRY= was subdued after hitting a record low in the previous session following the central bank's bigger than expected 150 basis point interest rate cut.

Consumer confidence index in Turkey rose by 5.3% to 76.2 points in October, official data showed, continuing a rebound from a record low of 63.4 in June despite surging inflation.

The South African rand ZAR= eased 0.5% against the greenback and was set to end the week slightly lower after mixed economic data this week, with September inflation slowing as expected but retail sales for August missing expectations. ZAR/

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX traded near 61 to the dollar, supported by a favourable month-end tax period as geopolitics held sway over Russian markets. RU/RUB

