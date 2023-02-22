EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks drop, Mexico's peso jumps ahead of inflation data

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit a near seven-week low on worries around the U.S. rate hike trajectory ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes while Mexico's peso rose as investors awaited inflation data from the country later in the week.

MSCI's index for EM equities .MSCIEF fell 1.2% at 1454 GMT, hitting its lowest since early January.

Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting due at 1900 GMT could offer further clarity on the central bank's future monetary tightening plans at a time when data pointing to surprising strength in major global economies has spurred fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

"Markets are nervous about the Fed, but policymakers ultimately face limits. Despite Chair (Jerome) Powell's uncompromising rhetoric, the Fed has already pivoted to smaller hikes and the next pivot to stopping the rate hikes will be more consequential for markets," said Andres Abadia, chief Latin American economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Meanwhile, Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS were muted against the dollar.

Oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= which has been one of the strongest performing currencies in the Latam region this year rose 0.5% against the greenback despite lower crude prices. O/R

Inflation data from the country as well as minutes from the Bank of Mexico's February monetary policy meeting when it raised rates by a greater-than-expected 50 basis points are due on Thursday.

"We (and markets) are awaiting Mexican inflation data tomorrow as well as Banxico’s February meeting minutes before considering further gains in the MXN," wrote Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank in a note.

Another 50 basis point rate hike is likely from the Bank of Mexico next month, Herrera added.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.5%, snapping a two-day losing streak, while the Peruvian sol PEN= was flat.

Markets in Brazil were partially closed and set to open at 11:00 am ET (1600 GMT).

Elsewhere in emerging markets, South Africa's rand ZAR= strengthened against the U.S. dollar, after the finance minister said in his 2023 budget speech that the government would take on more than half of the state utility's debt.

Price pressures in India remain high and it would be premature to lower the guard on inflation, a majority of the members of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) said, according to minutes published on Wednesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.69

-1.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2255.58

0.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

0.00

Mexico IPC .MXX

53260.44

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5283.11

0.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247568.49

-0.567

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1195.25

-0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1610

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3598

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.7

0.49

Colombia peso COP=

4918.65

0.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8197

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

194.9700

-0.90

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.