EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks climb as U.S. inflation cools, Indonesian rupiah extends gains

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit were the top gainers among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, while most regional equities firmed, as cooling U.S. inflation bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of monetary tightening.

The ringgit MYR= firmed as much as 0.6% to touch its highest level since April 2022.

The rupiah IDR= strengthened as much as 1.3% to its highest in nearly 4 months. It added 0.9% in the previous session.

"There appears to be a pick up in foreign portfolio inflows into the Indonesian bond market recently and this is related to more positive sentiment for Asia," Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, hovering around its lowest level since June after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes for smaller rate hikes. FRX/

U.S. consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, offering hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

Equities in the region gained, with stocks in Malaysia .KLSE, Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI rising between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Stocks in Manila .PSI climbed as much as 1.4% to their highest in over eight months.

"The data was not a surprise. It confirmed the prevailing mentality of the market to push the dollar lower and move equities or risk assets higher," RBC's Tan added.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that bullish bets on the Thai baht and Chinese yuan hit five-year highs as China's sharp pivot from its strict COVID-19 curbs boosted investors' appetite for strengthening long positions in regional currencies.

Thailand's baht THB=TH was down 0.1% after adding about 0.2% earlier in the session.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.1%. Data showed that China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, missing their typical year-end bounce, while imports tumbled again, highlighting weak demand at home.

Singapore's dollar SGD= added as much 0.1% to touch its highest level since June 2021 earlier in the session, but later gave up its gains and was last down 0.1%.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC sppreciated 0.3% while stocks in Seoul .KS11 added 0.7%.

The country's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and abandoned a formerly regular reference about the need for more rate hikes.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 10.6 basis points at 6.623%

** Malaysia said it could stop exporting palm oil to the European Union in response to a new EU law aimed at protecting forests by strictly regulating sale of the product

** India's annual retail inflation edged down from the previous month and remained within the central bank's comfort zone

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0414 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

+1.52

.N225

-1.03

0.31

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

+2.53

.SSEC

0.56

2.97

India

INR=IN

+0.20

+1.64

.NSEI

-0.31

-1.67

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.96

+2.47

.JKSE

-0.33

-3.54

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.44

+1.43

.KLSE

0.24

-0.22

Philippines

PHP=

-0.15

+1.07

.PSI

1.40

5.52

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

+1.77

.KS11

0.70

6.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.12

+1.26

.STI

0.26

0.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.19

+1.01

.TWII

0.68

4.91

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

+4.25

.SETI

0.33

1.46

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

