EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies muted as dollar rises, Colombia's peso falls again

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies were largely unchanged against a strong dollar on Thursday after hot U.S. inflation data stoked worries about interest rate hikes, while a fall in the Colombian peso limited gains in the Latin American currencies index.

U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in January while weekly jobless claims fell, underscoring strength in the U.S. economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further to cool demand.

The MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat by 1935 GMT, while the dollar index =USD was up 0.1% after paring some gains from earlier in the session.

"What is happening is indeed indicative of a U.S. economy that is stronger than anyone anticipated, but that may not necessarily translate into a strong buck long-term," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"The main (reason) is that the U.S. economy showing that it is solid is not a surprise, much less that the Fed is hawkish going forward. They have told us so in every which way."

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS cut early losses to rise 0.5%.

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 0.6%, adding to sharp losses in the previous session, with investors wary of the social and economic reforms put forward by leftist President Gustavo Petro's government.

The Brazilian real BRL= was flat against the dollar.

The South American country's economic activity increased by 2.9% in 2022, according to a central bank index released on Thursday, boosted by the services sector. The performance defied earlier predictions of mild growth.

Despite the recovery, the outlook for Brazil's economy for 2023 remains more challenging, Elizabeth Johnson, head of TS Lombard's Brazil research team, and Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at the firm covering Brazil, wrote in a note.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5%.

The Bank of Mexico's monetary tightening cycle is nearing its end and could see nominal interest rates top out between 11.25% and 11.75%, at which point rates would be kept steady to allow them to take effect, Jonathan Heath, the central bank's deputy governor, said in an interview with Reuters.

The Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.1%. Data on Wednesday showed the Peruvian economy slowed for the second month in a row in December.

Chile's peso CLP= was muted against the greenback. The Andean country's government on Thursday pared back its forecast for the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS erased early losses and rose 1.2%, led by a 1.5% gain in Argentina's MerVal index .MERV.

Argentina's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate steady at 75% on Thursday.

