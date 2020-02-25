EMERGING MARKETS-EM attempts recovery from coronavirus-fuelled rout

By Susan Mathew

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Emerging markets rose on Tuesday after steep declines in the previous session when a surge in the number of coronavirus cases outside China spurred pandemic fears and heightened worries about greater economic damage from the outbreak.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares rose 0.4% and looked to break a three-session losing run. It had lost 2.7% on Monday to mark its steepest one-day loss in nearly seven months, after South Korea, Italy and Iran reported a sharp rise in the number of infected cases. MKTS/GLOB

Stocks in Turkey .XU100 and South Africa .JTOPI gained about half a percent each, while Russian shares .IMOEX, opening after long weekend, touched a two-month low as they caught up with the market reaction.

The rouble RUB= gained 0.1% after a near 2% loss on Monday, with oil prices also on the rise on bargain hunting. O/R

But analysts struck a sombre tone.

"I don't think this is going to last," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities in London.

"The negative underlying sentiment still remains, given the coronavirus situation. And that isn't going to change unless we see some better news which may not come today or for the rest of week."

South Korean shares .KS11 - among the biggest casualties of Monday's carnage, rose 1.2%, regaining a little over a quarter of the losses. The won KRW= firmed 0.3% against a steady dollar after having lost 1% in the last session. KRW/FRX/

As the spread of the virus slowed in South Korea, investors pinned hopes on policy measures aimed at countering the economic impact of the epidemic.

While most Asian bourses attempted a recovery, mainland China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 ended in the red. The outbreak epicentre of Hubei reported a rise in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the rest of China saw a fourth straight day of declines. CNY/

Turkey's lira TRY= gave up early gains to trade 0.2% lower. President Tayyip Ergogan said there was no full agreement yet on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in Syria's Idlib - an issue that has roiled the lira.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= hit its lowest since November 2017, as the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday continued to pressure the currency. Analysts now attempt to reassess impact from possible changes to policy and the timeline for fiscal stimulus.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= broke a seven-session losing run, up 0.3%. Data showed unemployment in the country rose in January, but was in line with expectations. A separate measurement showed unemployment fell in the fourth quarter from the third. Hungary's forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.4% against a steady euro ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision due later in the day. The bank is expected to leave rates on hold after its hawkish turn on higher-than-expected inflation this month had helped the currency off all-time lows.

