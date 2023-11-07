EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets fall, snap three-day winning streak as dollar firms

By Siddarth S

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks and currencies wilted on Tuesday with South Korean assets leading declines after Monday's rally and the dollar edging up as market enthusiasm that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with its tightening cycle lost some steam.

The MSCI index tracking emerging markets equities .MSCIEF fell 0.9% by 0944 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS weakened 0.2% against the dollar.

Both emerging markets stocks and currencies were on track to snap three consecutive days of gains.

The dollar index =USD edged up 0.3% after last week's fall.

South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell 0.9% while Seoul stocks .KSII dropped 2.33%, after authorities on Sunday said they will re-impose a ban on short-selling shares, at least until June.

China's blue chip stocks .CSI300 and the yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.4% and 0.2% respectively as the world's second-largest economy's import and export data came in mixed, indicating the country's economic recovery remains uneven.

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 5.4% from 5%, citing a "strong" post-COVID-19 recovery.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell in October, official data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

"EM currencies are struggling to hold to their last week’s gains amid fading market enthusiasms that the Fed is most likely done raising interest rates," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst, In Touch Capital Markets.

The South African rand ZAR= and the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 were also down against the dollar.

In Central and Eastern Europe, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) will cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on Wednesday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, continuing its easing cycle.

The Polish zloty PLN= was up 0.1% against the euro.

Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI fell by an annual 7.3% in September based on preliminary unadjusted data. Analysts had forecast a 8.2% drop.

Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles dipped by 4.0% year-on-year in September, after a drop of 2.8% in August.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.3%, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat against the euro.

In the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider "tactical little pauses" in fighting in the Gaza Strip to let hostages leave or aid get through.

The shekel ILS= climbed 0.5% against the greenback.

For the day ahead, data on Chile's trade balance is due.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

