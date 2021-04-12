EMERGING MARKETS-Ecuador bonds rally after surprise election result; c.bank supports Peru's sol

By Susan Mathew

April 12 (Reuters) - Bonds in Ecuador rallied to a seven month high on Monday after banker Guillermo Lasso pulled off a surprise win in Sunday's presidential runoff against socialist economist Andres Arauz, while central bank intervention cushioned Peru's sol.

The sol and Peruvian stocks had tumbled earlier in the session after a far-left candidate, Pedro Castillo, won the first round of Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

In Ecuador, Lasso took 52% of the vote in a runoff on promises to revive the economy, following a campaign that pitted his free market economic ideas against the social welfare plans of economist Arauz.

Ecuador's recently restructured bonds rose sharply, with July 2035 paper EC221423852=RRPS up 12 cents to 61.6 cents on the dollar, a level not seen since September, and the July 2030 bond EC221423780= up nearly 16 cents to 76 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess data.

"There is little doubt this result reduces short-term economic uncertainty," said strategists at Citi Research.

However, they added: "Thinking about the medium and long terms, our view remains that Ecuador's economic challenges (especially on the fiscal front) are very large which, coupled with the fact that Lasso did not receive a strong mandate, makes us cautious."

PERUVIAN JOLT

Peru is set for a divisive presidential run-off between its ascendant socialists, who have been buoyed by voter discontent over the economy and the pandemic, and the conservative heir of the powerful but polarizing Fujimori dynasty.

The country's stock index .SPBLPGPT slumped 2% to post its worst day in five months, while the sol PEN=, PEN=PE reversed losses to close up 0.11% at 3,617 per dollar after the central bank intervened to support the currency which fell more than 2%.

The far-left candidate's success has jolted investors.

"Castillo's three pillars are pretty scary. He's talking about nationalisation, about the government taking control of the economy... it's something that could bring significant volatility to the market, just to the bonds overall," said Alejandro Arevalo, emerging market debt manager at Jupiter Asset Management.

Other Latam currencies pared gains and tuned to losses with all eyes on U.S. consumer price inflation data, ahead of which the dollar traded steady.

Brazil's real BRBY erased gains to trade almost 1% lower, while Mexico's peso MXN= traded flat. As oil prices pared some gains, crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= extended losses to a second day.

While most main stock indexes joined a rout in global stocks ahead of U.S. inflation data and earnings, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP outperformed, up 0.6%, led by financials and material stocks. MKTS/GLOB

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1904 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1320.65

-0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2318.92

-0.77

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118413.95

0.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

47290.33

-0.71

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4944.90

-0.27

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48080.99

-1.566

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1315.98

-0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7293

-0.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1731

-0.13

Chile peso CLP=CL

713.2

-0.22

Colombia peso COP=

3663.51

-0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6167

0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

92.5700

-0.14

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.