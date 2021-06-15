EMERGING MARKETS-Economic growth helps Peru's sol brave post-election jitters

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

June 15 (Reuters) - Peru's sol currency recovered early losses on Tuesday after strong economic data offset uncertainty over the country's next president, while neighboring Chile's peso weakened as copper prices touched seven-week lows.

The sol PEN= rose 0.3% after data showed Peru's economy grew by a staggering 58.5% in April, driven by a rebound in key mining and fishing sectors, as well as a low basis for comparison from last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The currency had fallen as much as 1% earlier as investors awaited the results of the recent presidential election, with socialist Pedro Castillo clinging to a narrow lead that would tilt the country firmly to the left. That has prompted many urban elites to take money abroad.

"At this moment the market is still vulnerable to the new rhetoric and policies that are coming from the (potential) new left-wing president," said BCA's chief emerging market strategist Arthur Budaghyan.

"But still there is a very powerful congress in Peru," he said, highlighting that the last two Peruvian presidents had been impeached. "There will certainly be a left-wing bias in (Peruvian politics), but most major policies will probably be blocked."

Peru local currency debt was the worst performer on Monday, with yields rising an average 15 basis points on the day, according to JPMorgan's GBI-EM index.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 1.1% to a two-week low as the prices of copper, the country's top export, retreated on fears of price curbs by major consumer China. MET/L

An extension of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Chile also weighed on sentiment.

Meanwhile the dollar =USD touched a one-month high on the eve of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, weighing on most emerging market currencies.FRX/

Investors are seeking clues on whether the Fed has begun discussing tapering bond purchases and if policymakers are concerned about rising inflation, both of which can cause a flight away from emerging markets to safe havens.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.6% ahead of a widely expected 75 basis-point interest rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday.

In Suriname, a majority of bondholders have triggered a termination clause on the South American country's 2023 and 2026 notes, a creditor committee said on Monday.

Suriname's 2026 bond SR150899907= was quoted at 61.5 cents on the dollar, down from 71 at the close on June 1, the day before Suriname's haircut proposal.

Colombia's peso COP= tumbled more than 1% in catch-up trade, after a long weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1378.44

-0.34

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2664.05

-0.22

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130022.12

-0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

50844.13

-0.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4378.62

0.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

66278.49

-0.835

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1252.52

-0.72

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0433

0.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0622

-0.57

Chile peso CLP=

726.54

-1.06

Colombia peso COP=

3695.75

-1.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8798

0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

95.2800

-0.02

Peru solhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gx59Nu

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, Marc Jones in London; Editing by Sujata Rao-Coverley, Jan Harvey and Sonya Hepinstall)

