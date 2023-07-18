EMERGING MARKETS-Easing political uncertainty pushes Thai baht to 2-mth high, shares up

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 18 (Reuters) - The Thai baht led gains among Asian currencies on Tuesday, scaling a two-month peak, as hopes of a resolution of a political logjam in Thailand and a softer U.S. dollar improved investor sentiment.

The baht THB= surged 0.9%, while investors dealing in stocks remained cautious with the local share market trading about 0.2% higher.

Thailand's Pita Limjaroenrat, the surprise winner of a May 14 election, said on Monday that an eight-party alliance seeking to form the country's next government reaffirmed their backing for Pita to become the prime minister.

"Anticipation of a political resolution in the country is improving foreign investor sentiment which is leading to the appreciation of the baht and is expected to rally the currency going ahead," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% to 99.753 in Asia trade, languishing near a more than one-year low hit on Friday.

"Firmer U.S. activity print could see the U.S. dollar finding support but overall, we still expect some consolidation in the lead-up to next week's Fed meeting," analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Thailand's tourism ministry said on Tuesday the country received around 14.15 million foreign visitors from January to July 16 and expects to exceed 15 million by the end of the month.

Separately, the Chinese yuanCNY=CFXS also inched higher after the country's central bank set the daily midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1453 per dollar, 0.18% weaker than the previous fix.

Data released on Monday showed China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as weakening of demand at home and abroad continued to weigh on sentiment.

OCBC analysts said that when the U.S. dollar trend is down, the yuan may enjoy a breather, however, "issues in China won't go away on its own."

Stimulus support is still needed to support the property sector and domestic demand, they added.

The South Korean Won KRW= was also one of the major gainers, rising 0.4% while the local share market eased 0.4%.

"We still look for the off chance that China's reopening will gain steam later in the year and could possibly drive the won and Asian currencies stronger," analysts at Maybank said.

Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia fell 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively, while shares in Philippines added 0.1%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-5.32

.N225

0.32

24.52

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-3.82

.SSEC

-0.28

3.60

India

INR=IN

-0.01

+0.82

.NSEI

0.06

8.93

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+3.80

.JKSE

-0.50

-0.26

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.07

-2.96

.KLSE

-0.16

-6.13

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

+2.26

.PSI

-0.12

-0.36

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.36

+0.19

.KS11

-0.43

16.60

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

+1.38

.STI

-0.15

-0.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.22

-0.89

.TWII

-0.61

21.86

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.90

+0.92

.SETI

0.15

-8.25

HIGHLIGHTS:

** US concerned about developments in legal system after Thailand election

** Marcos signs bill creating Philippines' first-ever wealth fund

** VEGOILS-Palm oil extends gains for third session ahead of holiday

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Eileen Soreng)

