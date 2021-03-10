EMERGING MARKETS-Easing inflation fears, bond yields lift most Asian stocks higher

* S. Korea shares climb after five sessions of falls * U.S. may label Taiwan a currency manipulator- c.bank gov * Investors eye ECB meeting later in the day * India, Indonesia closed for holiday By Shruti Sonal March 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian shares gained on Thursday following positive cues from Wall Street <.DJI> overnight as U.S. consumer price data soothed inflation fears and Treasury yields eased [.N], while regional currencies firmed as the dollar nursed losses. The South Korean benchmark <.KS11> climbed over 2% after five consecutive sessions of declines, while Taiwan <.TWII> and Singapore <.STI> added 1.6% and 0.9% respectively. South Korea's central bank warned that consumer inflation could gain traction at a faster-than-expected pace. [nL1N2L904G] Regional currencies strengthened as the greenback fell after inflation data and a decline in Treasury yields led some investors to trim bets on a rapid rise in inflation. The South Korean won <KRW=KFTC> climbed 0.6%, while the Thai baht <THB=TH> gained 0.4%. The Taiwan dollar, among the best performing currencies in the region this year, added 0.5% even as the country's central bank governor said that the United States may label the island a currency manipulator. [nL1N2L903H] The currency has rapidly appreciated on the back of booming exports and a rebounding economy, and Taiwan's central bank announced on Wednesday a large spike in its currency intervention spending last year. [nL1N2L80F7] Bucking regional gains in equities, Philippine shares <.PSI> slid about 1.4%, with industrials and real estate stocks weighing the most. ING analyst Nicholas Mapa said Philippine stocks remain susceptible to foreign selling, which has been weighing on the market over the past two weeks, as the country records a pickup in COVID-19 infections. "Going forward, investors will remain skittish as new cases are on the rise while some local governments have reinstated stricter lockdowns in areas with high infections." Markets in India and Indonesia were closed for holidays. Investors were also eying a European Central Bank meeting later in the day where policymakers are expected to address rising bond yields. Highlights: ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 4 basis points at 1.74% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp <BLOOM.PS>; JG Summit Holdings Inc <JGS.PS>; SM Investments Corp <SM.PS> Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0412 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan <JPY=> -0.10 -4.84 <.N225> 0.43 6.25 China <CNY=CFX +0.11 +0.45 <.SSEC> 1.78 -1.60 S> India <INR=IN> - +0.22 <.NSEI> - 8.53 Indonesia <IDR=> - -2.47 <.JKSE> - 4.78 Malaysia <MYR=> +0.36 -2.19 <.KLSE> -0.60 0.17 Philippine <PHP=> +0.09 -1.04 <.PSI> -1.33 -5.91 s S.Korea <KRW=KFT +0.56 -4.41 <.KS11> 1.99 5.00 C> Singapore <SGD=> +0.03 -1.65 <.STI> 0.85 9.21 Taiwan <TWD=TP> +0.52 +1.08 <.TWII> 1.74 9.88 Thailand <THB=TH> +0.52 -1.96 <.SETI> 0.49 9.06 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

