EMERGING MARKETS-Downbeat data dents Brazil's real, Mexican peso shrugs off rate cut

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened on Thursday on downbeat economic data, while an expected interest rate cut in Mexico elicited little reaction from the peso.

Mexico's peso MXN= was up half a percent after a brief and slight paring of gains when the central bank cut the key interest rate, for the first time since September, by 25 basis points to 4.00% in a unanimous decision.

The Bank of Mexico said the balance of risks for inflation in Mexico and the outlook for economic activity remained uncertain while risks for the economy were tilted toward the downside.

Strength in oil prices supported the crude exporter's currency as it did fellow regional oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= which led gains across the region with a 1% rise. O/R

Data showing a stalling recovery in the U.S. labour market strengthened the case for a large stimulus package there, spurring appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets.

Brazil's real BRBY, however, lagged its peers for a second day, as data showed services activity unexpectedly fell in December because of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Concerns over stretched fiscal spending have hurt the real, despite the prospect of quicker-than-expected rate hikes by the central bank.

Brazil's central bank president Roberto Campos Neto also warned that an economic recovery in Latam's largest economy was losing steam.

Bets on more U.S. stimulus and steady vaccine rollouts have driven investors into riskier assets such as EM equities .MSCIEF of late, an index of which hit a record high on Thursday. But Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS, which were flat on the day, have lagged their peers through 2020.

Cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX rose almost 4% to top Mexico's main index .MXX after the company reported net income of $70 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a $238 million loss a year earlier, bolstered by higher sales in the United States and Mexico.

The debt restructuring journey for Argentina's troubled energy major YPF YPFD.BA saw it swerve a default on Thursday after it received support from bondholders of almost 60% its 2021 bond maturing in March.

Argentina consumer prices rose 4.0% in January versus a month earlier, data showed, flat against December's result and slightly ahead of analyst expectations amid fears inflation is heating up.

The Argentine peso ARS= has been successively hitting new lows with declining economic fundamentals providing no support.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1428.98

0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2403.15

0.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119318.76

0.75

Mexico IPC .MXX

44081.18

-1.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4548.20

0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51855.49

-0.164

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1360.90

-0.97

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3878

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9530

0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

724.2

0.23

Colombia peso COP=

3524

0.96

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6398

-0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

88.4400

-0.08

Best & worst global performers over last 7 dayshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2OvasT9

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.