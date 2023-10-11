EMERGING MARKETS-Dovish Fed pushes Asian FX, stocks higher; Fed minutes awaited

By John Biju

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging market currencies and equities advanced on Wednesday as the dollar slipped and Treasury yields eased, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting for insights into the path of interest rates.

Asian currencies benefited as the dollar eased to near a two-week low after recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank might not have to raise rates further.

All eyes are now on the minutes of the Fed's September policy meeting, due later in the day, as well as inflation data (CPI) for September on Thursday, both of which will provide further clues on the rate outlook.

The "minutes tonight could probably provide more clues on whether the Fed committee has tilted dovish", analysts at Maybank said in a note.

"Regardless, Fed hawks have become less prominent and that could mean that the UST (Treasuries) bears might also be running out of steam, barring a significant upside surprise in the CPI release on Thursday."

Back in Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= advanced around 0.2% each.

The rupiah, which has retreated 0.9% so far this year after holding gains for much of 2023, has caught the attention of the central bank, which said it is "always in the market" to defend the currency after it fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fell 5.9 basis points to 6.882% to hit their lowest level since Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Thai central bank's September policy meeting showed that financial conditions in the country have tightened but were still supportive of an ongoing economic recovery.

Equities in Asia advanced, with shares in Seoul .KS11 rising 2.0% to their highest since Sept. 27, while those in Jakarta .JKSE jumped 0.4% to their strongest level since Oct. 3. Taiwan .TWII rose 0.9% to hit its highest since Sept. 19.

On the whole, financial markets continued to keep a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East and the price of oil. High oil prices could create additional inflationary concerns for net oil-importing countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Israeli shekel ILS= edged 0.2% lower to 3.9486 per U.S. dollar.

Over in India, traders are awaiting the September inflation data on Thursday. Retail inflation is seen easing on moderating food price rises and government subsidies, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors are also keeping an eye out for the Singapore central bank's policy review and inflation data from China on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai 10-year benchmark yields TH10YT=RR fall 3 basis points to 3.32%

** Thai central bank says outlook, not short-term data, more important for rates

** Singapore's Q3 GDP likely to show persistent weakness

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0704 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-11.93

.N225

0.60

22.39

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-5.46

.SSEC

0.12

-0.33

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.61

.NSEI

0.53

9.33

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.19

-0.86

.JKSE

0.43

1.48

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-6.86

.KLSE

0.13

-3.91

Philippines

PHP=

+0.17

-1.88

.PSI

0.19

-4.43

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.27

-5.74

.KS11

1.98

9.55

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.68

.STI

-0.20

-1.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.39

-4.28

.TWII

0.92

17.93

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.45

-5.03

.SETI

1.41

-12.82

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Savio D'Souza)

