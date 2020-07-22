EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar wobble aids Asian currencies, Singapore shares slide

By Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K

July 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies firmed on Wednesday as unease around the next round of economic stimulus in the United States kept the U.S. dollar subdued, while concerns about rising coronavirus cases and imminent dividend cuts dented Singapore stocks.

The Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC each rose for the fourth straight session and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= also gained.

Southeast Asian stock markets wavered through the session and most traded flat to lower by 0700 GMT, with investors on edge as U.S. lawmakers struggle to agree upon terms for more fiscal support for the economy.

The greenback clawed back earlier losses and inched higher after China said the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, stoking more tension between the countries.

Broader risk appetite has improved this week amid progress in developing vaccines for the novel coronavirus and a historic stimulus deal in Europe, reducing the greenback's safe-harbour appeal and pushing investors back into emerging market plays.

"The U.S. fiscal negotiations would not be inspiring anyone to hold capital in the U.S. and while most think we will see a resolution around Phase 4 stimulus, we find little progress being made at this juncture," foreign exchange broker Pepperstone's head of research Chris Weston said.

Singapore shares .STI stood out with a 0.9% drop after the city state reported its biggest daily surge in virus cases in more than a month.

Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading platform OANDA, said a cut in dividend by real estate investment trust Mapletree Industrial Trust MAPI.SI was also a headwind as markets fear more cuts across sectors may follow.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= firmed 0.3%, but was unaffected by data that showed the economy remained in deflationary territory for the fourth month in a row in June, in line with estimates.

Thai stocks .SETI edged lower as exports were seen shrinking 8%-10% this year and on news that a state of emergency in the country would be extended until the end of August.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 24.3 basis points at 5.68%

** Top losers on the Singapore STI .STI include Dairy Farm International Holdings DAIR.SI down 2.49%, Thai Beverage PCL TBEV.SI down 2.27% and Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI down 1.57%

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Semirara Mining and Power SCC.PS down 7.95%, DMCI Holdings DMC.PS down 5.29% and Aboitiz Equity Ventures AEV.PS down 4.07%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0703 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.07 +1.67 .N225 -0.58 -3.83 China CNY=CFXS +0.09 -0.16 .SSEC 0.22 9.11 India INR=IN -0.10 -4.32 .NSEI 0.18 -8.11 Indonesia IDR= +0.23 -5.24 .JKSE -0.04 -18.84 Malaysia MYR= +0.33 -3.70 .KLSE -0.20 0.25 Philippines PHP= -0.04 +2.65 .PSI -1.17 -22.40 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.21 -3.25 .KS11 -0.01 1.41 Singapore SGD= +0.01 -2.78 .STI -0.92 -19.16 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.51 +2.39 .TWII 0.61 3.97 Thailand THB=TH +0.00 -5.29 .SETI -0.20 -13.02 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Pranav A K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.