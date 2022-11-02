EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar weighs on LatAm FX as Fed signals more rate hikes ahead

By Ankika Biswas and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies jumped on Wednesday before paring gains, as signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on continued interest rates hikes sent the U.S. dollar higher.

The dollar initially fell after the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, but signaled future hikes could come in smaller steps to account for "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.

However, the dollar =USD reversed course after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing rate hikes.

Investors had widely anticipated a 75-bps rate hike, while hoping that the U.S. central bank would signal a likely downsizing of rate hikes at its December meeting.

"We expect a period of dollar strength into the first half of next year as the Fed tightens and as the deterioration in the global economy causes risk appetite to worsen," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"In Latin America, that’s a particular challenge for those countries most dependent on foreign capital inflows, while commodity prices are likely to trend a bit lower given weakness in China and the global economy, removing a support for Lat Am markets. So it’s going to be a challenging environment in which currencies weaken further against the dollar and equities probably fall back a bit."

The dollar's moves =USD initially boosted Latin American currencies with the Mexican peso MXN= and Chilean peso CLP= each gaining as much as 1% before retreating. The MXN= was last up 0.4%, whereas the CLP was down 0.1%.

Positive news from China, Latin America's biggest importer of raw materials and industrial metals, also aided sentiment in early trade.

Chinese policymakers pledged that growth was still a priority and that they would press on with reforms, supporting hopes that Beijing will ease off on its strict COVID-19 measures.

Gains in Chile's currency were also on the back of its central bank seen keeping the benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its December and January meetings.

A separate report showed that Chile witnessed its first drop in economic activity since February 2021, when the economy experienced a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts at UBS noted that emerging market central banks can mitigate Fed-induced fund flows into the United States by raising domestic interest rates, thus protecting the value of their domestic currencies and preventing the knock-on effects on inflation.

Analysts have raised their inflation expectations and their growth estimates for Mexico for 2022, while lowering the latter for 2023, ahead of the country's central bank meeting next week.

Peru's sol PEN= gained nearly 1% as its central bank president forecast the country's annualized inflation to return to the 1% to 3% target "by the end of next year," as costs of living show signs of deceleration.

Financial markets in both Mexico and Brazil were shut due to public holidays.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

874.04

0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2307.60

-0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5194.51

0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

151824.55

-0.77

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1246.42

-0.64

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5882

0.77

Chile peso CLP=CL

941.4

0.46

Colombia peso COP=

4998.03

0.10

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9368

0.91

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

157.5900

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

287

1.05

