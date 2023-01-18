EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar weakness lifts LatAm FX, stocks hit over two-month highs

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. data offered fresh signs of moderation in inflation and a weakening economy, raising expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

Brazil's real BRBY=, BRL= rose 0.4% to 5.08 per dollar, having hit a two-month high of 5.06 earlier. The pesos of oil producer Colombia COP= and copper-rich Chile CLP= strengthened as commodity prices rallied. O/RMET/L

Broadly, emerging market currencies firmed as the dollar took a hit after data showed U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in December and retail sales dropped due to a decline in motor vehicle purchases and a range of other goods.

The data fueled bets the Fed may not have tighten monetary policy as aggressively this year. IRPR

"This kind of quick deterioration suggests the Fed's hawkish policy is really taking effect. Combined with softer CPI and other indicators of slowing inflation, the need for more rate hikes is increasingly in question," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation Group.

An index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rallied 1.5% to an hit an over two-month high as Wall Street's main indexes opened higher following the data. .N

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 1.3%, with state-owned miner Vale VALE3.SA among the top boosts as iron ore prices rose. IRONORE/

Meanwhile, Argentina will buy back foreign bonds equivalent to over $1 billion to improve the South American country's debt profile, economy minister Sergio Massa said, looking to send a positive signal to markets despite low reserves levels.

The 2030 bond jumped 7.1% to 35.69 cents on the dollar at 11:15 a.m., a trader told Reuters.

Elsewhere, President Tayyip Erdogan signaled that Turkey would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than he had previously flagged, setting the clock ticking on perhaps the most consequential vote in the century-long history of the republic.

Polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight. The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 was trading largely unchanged at 18.79 per dollar, not far below its all-time low of 18.84.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1032.50

0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2318.71

1.45

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112908.41

1.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

53445.32

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5198.51

0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

254499.99

-2.397

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1343.95

0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0833

0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6763

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.9

0.56

Colombia peso COP=

4689.45

0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8211

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

182.7900

-0.16

