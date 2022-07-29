EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar strength weighs on FX; Colombian peso rallies ahead of c.bank meeting

By Susan Mathew

July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped 1.7% ahead of a likely interest rate hike, while most other emerging market currencies lost as the dollar regained momentum following worrying inflation data from the United States.

Data showed U.S. inflation did not moderate in June, giving the Federal Reserve more reason to hike, spurring the dollar. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.7%, while Mexico's peso MXN= was flat.

Capping losses for Mexico's peso MXN=, data showed Mexico's economy expanded 1% between April and June from the prior three-month period, beating forecasts and marking the third consecutive quarter of growth.

But analysts point to deceleration through the rest of the year.

"Indicators of economic activity (in Mexico) began showing mixed readings at the end of H1, highlighting the loss of growth momentum," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist with TS Lombard.

"FX inflows are likely to weaken later this year and into 2023 as U.S. economic activity slows. Meanwhile, inflation will remain high for the remainder of the year, capping the upside in consumer spending."

As oil prices rose, crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= rallied for fourth straight session. The country's central bank is seen hiking the key rate by 150 basis points to 9%, the highest level since February 2009.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa index BVSP hit six-week highs, before trading flat as a rally in oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA after bumper results offset a slide in miner Vale following a profit slip.

Most other Latin American bourses also rose, with Argentina's Merval .MERV up 1.7%.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez picked the ruling coalition's most powerful figures to lead a new "superministry" to tackle the country's economic crisis.

On the same day, the central bank hiked interest rates to 60% with analysts expecting Argentine inflation to hit 80% this year.

"Although the hike was insufficient to bring real rates to positive territory, it has at least substantially narrowed the gap between the policy rate and the FX rate of crawl," Citigroup strategists said.

A gauge of Argentina's country risk fell 28 basis points.

Broader sentiment got a lift from upbeat earnings from mega-cap U.S. firms Amazon AMZN.O and Apple AAPL.O. But worries about China growth clouded outlook for global growth. MKTS/GLOB

Amid China's property sector crisis, the company at the thick of it, Evergrande Group 3333.HK, on Friday said it will arrange asset packages that may include equity in its two offshore listed units as a sweetener for restructured offshore debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

992.08

-0.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2127.82

0.91

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102708.63

0.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

48173.90

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5278.96

0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

129728.12

1.827

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1320.77

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1954

-0.66

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2934

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

904.5

0.38

Colombia peso COP=

4290.6

1.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.91

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

131.2200

-0.07

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

