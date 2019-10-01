EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar strength casts a pall on Latam FX, stocks fall
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slumped on Tuesday in line with their emerging market peers as the dollar held to a 29-month high, while uncertainty related to U.S.-China trade, coupled with global growth worries, kept investors from making riskier bets.
MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3% lower to hit a near-one month low, with Argentina's peso ARS= leading losses.
Final PMI readings in Europe at seven-year lows and weak confidence readings in Japan led investors to ride on the greenback, denting most developing world currencies. FRX/
"We think that the weakness in EM currencies has further to go," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note, "and we think more disappointment is due for October."
Representatives from the United States and China are due to meet for high-level trade talks next week in Washington but it is not clear if they will be able to resolve the dispute.
Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.5% despite industrial production rising in August at its fastest pace in over a year,
as a strong dollar took its toll on the currency.
The Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.5% with meatpacker BRF BRFS3.SA sliding 2% lower after admitting to bribing food inspectors with bank deposits and health benefits.
Mexican stocks .MXX were marginally higher, while the peso MXN= softened 0.3%.
Chile's peso CLP= made the smallest losses after data showed economic activity rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, beating expectations and boosted by a surge in mining following several months of sluggish growth.
Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:08 GMT
Stock indexes
Latest
daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
997.91
-0.31
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2647.93
-0.71
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
104205.77
-0.52
Mexico IPC .MXX
43026.83
0.04
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5039.21
-0.39
Argentina MerVal .MERV
-
-
Colombia IGBC .IGBC
12874.34
0.33
Currencies
Latest
daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.1776
-0.55
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.7876
-0.30
Chile peso CLP=CL
729.1
-0.11
Colombia peso COP=
3490.57
-0.40
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.3898
-0.61
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
57.7200
-0.22
(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +9180674911716))
