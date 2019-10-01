EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar strength casts a pall on Latam FX, stocks fall

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slumped on Tuesday in line with their emerging market peers as the dollar held to a 29-month high, while uncertainty related to U.S.-China trade, coupled with global growth worries, kept investors from making riskier bets.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.3% lower to hit a near-one month low, with Argentina's peso ARS= leading losses.

Final PMI readings in Europe at seven-year lows and weak confidence readings in Japan led investors to ride on the greenback, denting most developing world currencies. FRX/

"We think that the weakness in EM currencies has further to go," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note, "and we think more disappointment is due for October."

Representatives from the United States and China are due to meet for high-level trade talks next week in Washington but it is not clear if they will be able to resolve the dispute.

Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.5% despite industrial production rising in August at its fastest pace in over a year,

as a strong dollar took its toll on the currency.

The Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.5% with meatpacker BRF BRFS3.SA sliding 2% lower after admitting to bribing food inspectors with bank deposits and health benefits.

Mexican stocks .MXX were marginally higher, while the peso MXN= softened 0.3%.

Chile's peso CLP= made the smallest losses after data showed economic activity rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, beating expectations and boosted by a surge in mining following several months of sluggish growth.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 14:08 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

997.91

-0.31

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2647.93

-0.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104205.77

-0.52

Mexico IPC .MXX

43026.83

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5039.21

-0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12874.34

0.33

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1776

-0.55

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7876

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

729.1

-0.11

Colombia peso COP=

3490.57

-0.40

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3898

-0.61

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.7200

-0.22

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +9180674911716))

