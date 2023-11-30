EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar pressures Latam FX; stock indexes on track for best month since 2020

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Strength in the U.S. dollar dented most Latin American currencies on Thursday, but broader indexes tracking currencies and equities in the region were on track for strong monthly gains as investors refocused on riskier assets.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4% and is set to end the month over 12% higher, its best month since November 2020.

MSCI's basket of South American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.8% on the day as the dollar staged a broad-based recovery on month-end buying. The index is set to rise 3.7% in November, its best month since end-June. USD/

Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest, said that weakness in the dollar earlier this month on the possibility of U.S. rates peaking and hopes of a soft landing had been major drivers for investor interest in the region.

MSCI's International Emerging Market Currency Index .MIEM00000CUS rose nearly 3% in November, while global emerging market stocks .MSCIEF clocked monthly gains of about 8%. Both indexes were set to mark their best month since January.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV is the best performing through November, up over 40% on optimism following presidential-elect Javier Milei's recent win. On Thursday, the index gained 3%.

"The stand out there was Argentina with surprising results in the presidential election... that has been fueling hopes that something can be done to improve the situation in the country," Bueso added.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose 0.8% with shares of state-owned oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA jumping 0.8% after OPEC+ invited the country to become a member of the group. The country's energy minister said it hoped to join in January.O/R

Brazilian planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA surged 5% after the company said Canada's Porter Airlines placed a firm order for an additional 25 E195-E2 aircraft in a deal worth $2.1 billion.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB TLEVISACPO.MX surged 9.4%, lifting the Mexican stock index .MXX 2%.

The real BRL= weakened 0.3%. Data showed Brazil's jobless rate fell for the seventh rolling quarter in a row, however strong net job creation has not led to a spike in wages, enabling the central bank to continue monetary easing.

Mexico's peso MXN= depreciated 0.6%, extending losses from the previous session after the Bank of Mexico said rate cuts were on the table in early 2024 and revised its inflation and growth forecast for 2024.

The peso CLP= of copper producer Chile was down 0.4% and local stocks .SPIPSA rose 0.4% after data showed the country's output of the red metal decreased 4.4% year-on-year in October.

Peru's sol PEN=PE slipped 0.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.17

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2469.20

0.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127226.69

0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

53898.16

2.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5818.51

0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

814598.71

3.065

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1143.02

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9188

-0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3807

-0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.4

-0.38

Colombia peso COP=

4024.87

-0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7256

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

360.4500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

885

4.52

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher and Josie Kao)

