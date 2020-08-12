EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar bounce hits Asian FX, glove makers pull Malaysia stocks lower

By Nikhil Nainan

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were flat to lower against a resurgent U.S. dollar on Wednesday, while heavy losses for Malaysian glove makers sent its stock market to a more than one-month low.

The overall mood on stock markets was downbeat, with Chinese equities .SSEC down around 1% after data showed a slowdown in money supply and bank lending growth, clouding encouraging signals in the past week. .SS

"July's money and credit data were all below expectations," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a client note.

China was first to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns and its economy has shown signs of getting back into gear, but investors are yet to be convinced that the path to recovery for it and other Asian markets is clear.

New Zealand, a country seen by many to have successfully contained the outbreak early on, reimposed strict restrictions on Wednesday after new COVID-19 cases were uncovered.

Asia's emerging currencies have been helped through the crisis by a slide in the dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve pumped billions of additional dollars into the financial system and COVID-19 cases in the United States rose.

That trend has reversed somewhat in the past week, however, and a jump in U.S. Treasury yields overnight, ahead of a record $38 billion bond auction later on Wednesday, gave the greenback another boost. US/GOL/

"The dollar short-squeeze seems to be ongoing still, and sentiments in Asia are a tad cautious ahead of the U.S.-China trade pact review due around 15 Aug," Maybank analysts said in a note.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was the biggest loser in Asia's emerging currency space, down 0.4%.

After China, Malaysia .KLSE was among the hardest hit markets on the day with shares down 0.6%.

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL, the world's largest medical glove maker, and its local rival, Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL, fell around 8.9% and 7.5%, respectively, dragging the benchmark lower.

The glove makers, who have enjoyed a surge in demand during the coronavirus crisis, have been under pressure of late over their treatment of migrant workers.

Thailand was closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL top losers on Malaysia's benchmark

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 3 basis points to 6.76%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

+1.73

.N225

0.41

-3.44

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+0.17

.SSEC

-0.68

8.77

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-4.54

.NSEI

-0.17

-7.11

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.48

-5.51

.JKSE

0.68

-17.05

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.05

-2.53

.KLSE

-0.60

-2.10

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+3.52

.PSI

0.69

-23.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.03

-2.44

.KS11

0.57

10.68

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-2.15

.STI

0.59

-20.60

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.41

+2.36

.TWII

-0.86

5.61

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

