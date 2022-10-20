EMERGING MARKETS-Dip in dollar buoys Latam FX; Brazilian real leads gains

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real led gains among Latin American peers on Thursday supported by a softer dollar and improved global risk sentiment.

The U.S. dollar index =USD that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.6%, boosting regional currencies.

The real BRL=, BRBY gained 1.5%, while the index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1.2%.

So far this year, the real has advanced 7%, compared to the 8.8% decline in its emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS.

"In the case of Brazil, we are seeing some resiliency in the currency, largely on the back of the cushion in terms of monetary policy," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard.

Brazil's presidential race has narrowed to a 4-percentage-point gap between front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, and they are now statistically tied, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

"There is growing consensus that the electoral run off will be very tight, but from a market perspective, both candidates have pros and cons and there are some sectors that might benefit more with one than with the other and vice versa," added Ferrarezi.

"Overall, the Brazilian markets will likely continue to benefit going forward, probably because the inflationary pressures are finally beginning to subside."

Oil producer Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4% against the dollar, also supported by a jump in crude prices in response to tighter supplies and on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors. O/R

Mexico's economy likely stagnated in September after two months of expansion, according to a preliminary estimate provided by the national statistics agency.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= edged higher, supported by firm copper prices and a weaker greenback.

Colombia's peso COP= was the only Latam currency in red in early trading, down 0.5%.

Stocks in the Latam region .MILA00000PUS advanced 1.9%.

Bolivia's economy grew 4.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, its government said on Wednesday, indicating a ramp-up in production and normalization of the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere in the EM, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 briefly hit a record low after the central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected 150 basis-point rate cut.

