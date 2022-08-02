EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies subdued as Pelosi's planned Taiwan visit jolts sentiment

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Taiwanese dollar under pressure after news of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's imminent visit to Taiwan rattled financial markets.

Japan's yen JPY= continued its recovery for a fifth straight day, touching 130.66 per dollar - its highest level since early June - as U.S. yields slid on weak economic data and concerns over the impact of Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan. USD/US/

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened as much as 0.5% for its third straight day of losses, while Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP slid about 0.3% to its lowest level since May 2020.

In Southeast Asia, the Thai baht THB=TH, Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Philippine peso PHP=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD=, all hovered near their previous session levels as investors remained cautious over geopolitical risks.

House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said. China has repeatedly warned against her visit.

"If Pelosi's trip goes ahead as reported, China's response will be closely watched. Potential for a miscalculation that could escalate things is a major risk in the next few days," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australian bank ANZ, said.

"Should things pass without too much incident, then expect both Taiwan dollar and offshore Chinese yuan to play catch-up."

China's yuan CNY=CFXS traded lower, extending its soft trend of the past five months, touching its lowest level since mid-May on weak economic activity and the flaring up of tensions between Washington and Beijing. CNY/

China's Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell as much as 3.2% for its worst day since April 25, while Taiwan's benchmark .TWII was down 2.1% - its biggest daily fall since July 12.

Elsewhere, South Korea's inflation in July touched a near 24-year high, underscoring the market's view for further central bank tightening this year.

Analysts at Barclays expect the Bank of Korea to go for the big-step 50 bps hike in their meeting in late August on rising inflation expectations. They also see a "relatively high risk" for another 50 bps hike in October.

On July 13, the BOK broke its tradition of raising its policy interest rate by 25 basis points each time, instead lifting it by 50 points. But it promised to return to its usual practice.

Over in India, its central bank is expected to hike its key interest rate on Friday, according to a Reuters poll. It could not, however, determine a consensus among the polled analysts on the size of the move reflecting the lack of clear guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.

Analysts at Barclays, Citi, and DBS expect a 35 basis points (bps) hike, while predictions from 63 economists polled by Reuters ranged from a 25 bps to 50 bps hike.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ticks higher to 7.146%

** Indian rupee INR=IN opens at 78.9450 per dollar, strongest level in over 3 weeks

** Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.52

-12.11

.N225

-1.6

-4.3

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-6.11

.SSEC

-2.82

-12.96

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-5.84

.NSEI

0.00

-0.08

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-4.20

.JKSE

-0.41

5.45

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-6.51

.KLSE

-0.03

-2.34

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

-7.89

.PSI

0.01

-11.37

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.15

-8.99

.KS11

-0.82

-18.32

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

-2.01

.STI

-0.07

3.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-7.88

.TWII

-1.78

-19.24

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.15

-7.44

.SETI

-0.11

-3.99

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

