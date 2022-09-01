EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slide as strong U.S. manufacturing spurs dollar

By Susan Mathew

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies deepened losses on Thursday as better-than-than expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered the dollar, which is already benefiting from bets of more aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve this month.

After logging their third straight month in the red on Wednesday, MSCI's index of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.4% on Thursday, hitting its lowest in nearly two years.

Despite the Fed's tightening, U.S. manufacturing grew steadily in August as employment and new orders rebounded, data showed. As traders bet that the Fed will deliver its third 75 basis points hike of the year in September, the dollar has stayed buoyant. FRX/

"An environment of tighter global liquidity for longer will be a testing one for emerging market assets," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer EM Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Most countries are up for the challenge, though ... Colombia, Chile, South Africa, and to a lesser extent the Philippines and Thailand exhibit some vulnerabilities."

Chile's peso CLP= led declines in Latin America on Thursday, down 1% as the price of copper - the country's biggest export revenue item - slipped amid worries about China demand. MET/L

Data on Thursday showed the rate of growth in Chile's economic activity slowed in July from June. Still Chile's central bank is seen hiking by 75 basis points this month to rein in inflation.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, which rose earlier in the session after data showed economic growth rose more than expected in the second quarter, reversed gains as the dollar gained momentum.

The pace of growth in Brazil will be difficult to sustain in the coming quarter as higher domestic interest rates will weigh on output, said Jared Lou, portfolio manager, EM debt at William Blair Investment Management.

"Additionally, debt-to-GDP ratios near 78% and inflation over 10% in July limit policy flexibility."

In Mexico, the peso MXN= fell 0.4%. A central bank poll showed private sector analysts see the peso ending the year at 20.70, stronger than an earlier forecast of 20.82, but weaker than the 20.22 it is currently trading at.

Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said it is not wed to hiking interest rates in line with the Fed. The Mexican monetary authority had raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points in August.

"We continue to expect another 75bp rate increase in September, with a more moderate pace of hiking in November for a terminal rate of 9.75%," said Citigroup strategists.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1432 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

974.41

-1.98

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2097.73

-1.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108399.87

-1.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

44609.57

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5445.15

0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

134549.24

-1.242

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.70

-0.54

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2051

-0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2171

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

905.7

-1.02

Colombia peso COP=

4457.95

-0.78

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8568

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

138.9600

-0.17

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.