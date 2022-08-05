EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slide as dollar rules after strong U.S. jobs data

By Susan Mathew

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies turned to losses on Friday after strong payroll numbers from the United States raised bets of another large hike by the Federal Reserve, sending the dollar soaring.

South Africa's rand ZAR=, Chile's peso CLP= and the Colombian currency COP= lost 1% each, while the Chinese yuan CNY= gave up session losses to trade 0.2% lower.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.1%, while Brazil's real BRL= slipped about half a percent.

A lesser-than-expected hike in Romania's key interest rate made little difference to the leu EURRON= which traded flat, despite the dollar rally weighing on the euro EUR=.

U.S. employers hired 528,000 workers in July, more than double what was expected, and the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, providing the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession, and keeping the Fed on track to hike.

"It's a blockbuster number. It really clears the path for the Fed to continue with the hawkish viewpoints that have been expressed recently, that they need to continue to really press on inflation," said Dean Smith, chief strategist at Foliobeyond, New York.

"A 75 basis points hike in September is most likely."

Bets for a 75 bps hike in September rose 65% as per Refinitiv. FEDWATCH

In Argentina, inflation in July could be so high that it will "shock" Argentina's government, an economy ministry source told Reuters. This comes as new economy minister Sergio Massa took office Wednesday in the midst of an economic crisis, announcing measures intended to ensure fiscal austerity and to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.

In the 12 months through June consumer prices hit 64.0%, even as the central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 52% last month to tame spiraling inflation.

Stocks in the region painted a brighter picture, with Brazil shares .BVSP gaining for a fourth straight session and hitting eight-week highs, while Chile's IPSA .SPIPSA rose after a four-session losing run.

Mexico, which is more dependent on the United States, saw its shares fall, in line with main stocks indices on Wall Street.

