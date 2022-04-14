EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slide as dollar, commodity prices fall

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

April 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar regained strength ahead of a long weekend, with commodity currencies dropping, while Turkey's lira declined after the central bank stood pat on the policy rate.

Currencies of South Africa ZAR=, Brazil BRL=, BRBY, Mexico MXN= and Chile CLP= fell between 0.1% and 1.2% as oil and gold prices fell. GOL/O/R

Turkey's lira TRY= fell 0.2% to 14.61 after the central bank held its policy rate at 14% despite inflation at 61%.

"In Turkey, the central bank is frozen... Turkey is among the countries most affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine (tourism and energy imports), and this makes local assets, and especially the currency, vulnerable in the absence of a solid policy framework," said Natalia Gurushina, EM fixed encome economist at VanEck.

Turkey's move follows a series of interest rate hikes across emerging markets (EM) overnight including Singapore and Argentina.

Further denting sentiment, net assets of EM funds slumped in the first quarter as investors fled riskier assets due to the volatility sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a rise in U.S. interest rates.

A drop in the euro following the European Central Bank's decision to move slowly on monetary policy tightening spurred the dollar, leaving an index of EM currencies .MIEM0000CUS to mark a second week of losses. FRX/

In Brazil, sources said the government plans an across-the-board 5% salary increase for public servants starting in July in an attempt to end protests and strikes affecting public services - a move that raises questions about the government breaching the spending cap.

With presidential elections due in October, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead was halved in a month by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a poll showed.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.8% to hover near more than three-week lows, with miner Vale VALE3.SA down about 2%.

Oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA slipped 0.5%. Shareholders of the company voted Jose Mauro Coelho onto its board, paving the way for the government technocrat to take the helm of the state-run company.

Petrobras said it received 5.26 billion reais ($1.12 billion) from Shell SHEL.L regarding the compensation on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu oil block.

Meanwhile, state-run utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA hit nine-month highs after Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the federal audit court will vote on the firm's privatization next week.

Markets in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and stock markets in Mexico were closed for the Holy Thursday holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1116.70

-0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2593.55

-1.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115793.53

-0.85

Mexico IPC .MXX

54172.62

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4923.34

0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91041.37

0.77

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1615.12

-0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6903

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9732

-1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.5

-1.07

Colombia peso COP=

3739.01

-0.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.733

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

112.9500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

192

1.56

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

