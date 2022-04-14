EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies slide as dollar, commodity prices fall

By Susan Mathew

April 14 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar regained strength ahead of a long weekend, with commodity currencies losing more than 1%, while Turkey's lira deepened declines after the bank meeting held the policy rate.

Currencies of South Africa ZAR=, Brazil BRBY, Mexico MXN= and Chile CLP= fell 1% each as oil and gold prices fell. GOL/O/R

Turkey's lira TRY= fell 0.3% to 14.62 after the central bank held its policy rate at 14% despite inflation at 61%. The move follows a series of interest rate hikes across emerging markets overnight including Singapore and Argentina.

"It doesn't look like policymakers (in Turkey) are set to reverse course, which means that as long as the war in Ukraine weighs on inflation expectations globally... policy is set to be left unchanged," said Ima Sammani, FX analyst at Monex Europe.

"Turkey's government may lean more heavily on unconventional policy tools to shore up the FX rate and bolster currency reserves, however, if history is any guide, these measures only provide temporary relief to the Turkish lira."

A drop in the euro following the European Central Bank's decision to move slowly on monetary policy tightening spurred the dollar, leaving an index of emerging market currencies .MIEM0000CUS to mark a second week of losses. FRX/

In Brazil, investors also had their eyes on the presentation of the 2023 Budget guidelines bill.

Sources said the government plans an across-the-board 5% salary increase for public servants starting in July in an attempt to end protests and strikes affecting public services - a move that raises questions about the government breaching the spending cap.

With presidential elections due in Brazil in October, leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead was halved in a month by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a poll showed.

Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.2% to hover near three-week lows, with miner vale VALE3.SA proving the biggest drag.

Oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA slipped 0.9%. Shareholders of the company voted Jose Mauro Coelho onto its board, paving the way for the government technocrat to take the helm of the state-run company.

Petrobras said it received 5.26 billion reais ($1.12 billion) from Shell SHEL.L regarding the compensation on the latter's 25% stake in the Atapu oil block.

Meanwhile, state-run utility Eletrobras ELET6.SA hit near nine-month highs after Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the federal audit court will vote on the Eletrobras' privatization next week.

Markets in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and stock markets in Mexico were closed for the Holy Thursday holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1418 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1116.48

-0.25

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2590.12

-1.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116538.23

-0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4933.98

0.25

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7214

-0.72

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9720

-1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

815.7

-1.21

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

