EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise as dollar slides on cooling U.S. inflation

By Susan Mathew

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday as the dollar deepened losses after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices provided further evidence that inflation was cooling, lending weight to bets of a tempered Federal Reserve.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.1% to hit over 2-1/2 year highs, while South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 0.5% having hit two-month highs. China's yuan CNY= extended gains to a fifth session.

The dollar =USD gave up more than 1% after data showed U.S. producer prices index rose 8% in the 12 months through October, lower than an estimated 8.3% rise, and down from 8.5% in September. This comes after data last week showed U.S. consumer prices cooled more than expected in October.

Hopes for a smaller 50 basis points hike from the Federal Reserve in December rose to almost 90% following the data.

Risk assets have welcomed bets of the Fed easing off its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Worries that the Fed, along with tightening by other major central banks to fight inflation, could tip economies into recession have sent investors fleeing to safer assets this year.

But recent gains have cut some of those losses, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS, which was on track for its worst yearly drop on record, now on course for its sharpest drop since 2015.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF jumped 2.4% to two-month highs as optimism from a meeting between U.S. and China Presidents assuaged fears of a further strain in ties.

Investment bank BofA said it had turned "tactically constructive" on China's stock markets, on signs that uncertainties surrounding the country's COVID strategy, property sector and regulatory and monetary policies were now easing.

But with the still looking tough, leaders of the Group of 20 major economies will express concern about the "deteriorating debt situation" facing some vulnerable middle-income countries, and call on all official and private creditors to respond swiftly to requests for debt treatment, a draft showed.

Argentina has agreed to expand its currency swap deal with China by $5 billion, the South American country's President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, a move that would give it more firepower to defend the embattled local peso.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL, languishing in record low territory, slipped 0.2% on Tuesday.

Brazil markets were closed for a local holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

962.39

2.41

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2252.10

0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113161.28

0.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5268.95

-0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

154702.57

1.321

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1270.12

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3254

-0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3350

0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

889.7

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

4780.57

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8196

0.74

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

162.1200

-0.21

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.