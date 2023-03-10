EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise as dollar knocked by U.S. jobs data

By Shubham Batra

March 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies strengthened on Friday as bets of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve were tempered by slowing U.S. wage inflation and a higher unemployment rate.

The closely watched non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a solid pace in February, average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%.

The dollar =USD slumped 0.9% after the data as odds for a 50-basis point hike from the Fed this month fell. FRX/

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was up 0.4%, with the South African rand ZAR= up 1.6%, while currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= were up around 0.5% each.

"I think one of the most important elements is that we saw the participation rate move up a little bit, which is probably why the unemployment rate moved up to 3.6%," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.

"I don't think it was a home run report either way for the bulls or the bears. I think it kind of says we're in a steady state, maybe the jobs market is starting to cool ever so slightly."

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL=, however, was down 0.6% as consumer prices in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in February, but analysts still predict disinflation is underway.

Mexican peso MXN= slid 0.1% against the dollar.

Regional stocks were also down in line with the global rout in stocks sparked by worries in the banking sector emanating from SVB Financial Group's SIVB.Ofailed capital raise.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP lost 0.6%, with diagnostic services provider Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA down 2.0% after the company said it was considering a potential follow-on share offering as a way of "strengthening its capital structure".

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's current account surplus shrank to $12.9 billion in January-February from $37.7 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.29

-1.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2196.03

-1.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103768.31

-1.24

Mexico IPC .MXX

53255.47

-0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5402.07

-0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

244611.68

-1.188

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1207.53

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1697

-0.59

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3699

-0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.1

0.28

Colombia peso COP=

4741.29

0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7792

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

200.6800

-0.15

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))

