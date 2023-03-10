EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise as dollar knocked by U.S. jobs data

By Shubham Batra
March 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies strengthened on Friday as bets of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve were tempered by slowing U.S. wage inflation and a higher unemployment rate.
The closely watched non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a solid pace in February, average hourly earnings rose 0.2% last month after gaining 0.3% in January, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%.
The dollar =USD slumped 0.9% after the data as odds for a 50-basis point hike from the Fed this month fell. FRX/
MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS was up 0.4%, with the South African rand ZAR= up 1.6%, while currencies of Chile CLP= and Colombia COP= were up around 0.5% each.
"I think one of the most important elements is that we saw the participation rate move up a little bit, which is probably why the unemployment rate moved up to 3.6%," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.
"I don't think it was a home run report either way for the bulls or the bears. I think it kind of says we're in a steady state, maybe the jobs market is starting to cool ever so slightly."
The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL=, however, was down 0.6% as consumer prices in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in February, but analysts still predict disinflation is underway.
Mexican peso MXN= slid 0.1% against the dollar.
Regional stocks were also down in line with the global rout in stocks sparked by worries in the banking sector emanating from SVB Financial Group's SIVB.Ofailed capital raise.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP lost 0.6%, with diagnostic services provider Diagnosticos da America SA DASA3.SA down 2.0% after the company said it was considering a potential follow-on share offering as a way of "strengthening its capital structure".
Elsewhere in emerging markets, Russia's current account surplus shrank to $12.9 billion in January-February from $37.7 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
957.29
-1.15
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2196.03
-1.23
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
103768.31
-1.24
Mexico IPC .MXX
53255.47
-0.32
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5402.07
-0.14
Argentina MerVal .MERV
244611.68
-1.188
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1207.53
-0.26
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.1697
-0.59
Mexico peso MXN=D2
18.3699
-0.14
Chile peso CLP=CL
793.1
0.28
Colombia peso COP=
4741.29
0.04
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7792
-0.23
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
200.6800
-0.15
(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))
