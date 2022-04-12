EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rally as U.S. inflation dents dollar, U.S. bonds

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

April 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose after largely in-line U.S. inflation figures kept aggressive Federal Reserve tightening bets from growing and dented a rise in U.S. treasury yields and the dollar.

Latin American currencies led the charge, with Chile's peso CLP= up 1.5% and Mexico's peso MXN= up 0.7%, while other major regional peers firmed around 0.4% against the greenback.

An index of emerging market currencies .MIEM0000CUS, which was flat for most of the session rose 0.1% after the data, while the stocks counterpart .MSCIEFpared losses of up to 0.5% to edge about 0.1% lower.

U.S. bond yields and the dollar retreated after the Labor Department's report showed consumer prices shot up to 8.5% in the 12 months through March, slightly higher than the estimated 8.4%, although the so-called core CPI fell short of estimates at 6.5%.

"Given the risk of high inflation and with a hawkish Fed, the probability of stagflation is increasing, which is an environment that generally bodes poorly for both stocks and bonds," said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

Major central banks have started turning pandemic-induced stimulus taps off as a war in Ukraine exacerbates inflation worries.

Large stimulus measures had helped keep up inflows into risky assets, and while the banks have forewarned markets, tightening in the backdrop of a the war and uncertainty about global growth could cause volatility, market experts have said.

"The Fed still needs to be pretty hawkish, but maybe they don't need to be as off the charts hawkish as people were starting to fear," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.4% as investors looked past data that showed services activity in Brazil fell 0.2% in February from January. Expectations for the country's central bank to keep up its tightening policy for longer has fueled the currency.

As copper price rose, top producer Chile's peso CLP= lifted off over six-week lows. Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 8% this month, a central bank poll of analysts said on Tuesday.

In Argentina, truck owners extended a grains transport strike amid calls for a meeting with the government.

The country's inflation rate in March will surpass 6% to reach the highest monthly growth in consumer prices so far this year, the economy minister said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1111.18

-0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2622.62

-0.03

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116273.78

-0.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

53883.10

-1.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4868.22

-1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90111.09

-0.572

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1622.69

-0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6770

0.30

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7999

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

804.8

1.48

Colombia peso COP=

3748.15

-0.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.725

-0.30

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

112.7600

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

192

1.56

