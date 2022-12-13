EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rally as cooling U.S. inflation hammers dollar

By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday after cooling U.S. inflation lifted expectations that the Federal Reserve would soften its pace of interest rate hikes, while South Africa's rand surged on hopes that President Cyril Ramaphosa would stay in power.

The rand ZAR= jumped 1.9% after South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) stopped an impeachment process from being launched against President Cyril Ramaphosa, as most of its lawmakers voted to reject an inquiry report into alleged misconduct.

Mexico's peso MXN= and and Colombia's peso COP= jumped between 1.5% and 1.8%, while Chile's peso CLP= was up 1.0%. China's yuan CNY= firmed 0.5%.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.5%, as the dollar =USD sank 0.8%.

U.S consumer prices marked their smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year, climbing 7.1% on a year-on-year basis in November, following a 7.7% rise in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 7.3% last month.

Bets for a smaller 50-basis-point rate hike by Fed on Wednesday rose to 97%.

"The bounce back today is a reaction to the U.S. CPI print, which came in quite low and have caused rate expectations in United States to be pared back. This, in turn, benefited currencies in Latin America," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Central banks in Mexico and Colombia are also due to make policy decisions this week, with the key policy rate in Mexico expected to rise by basis points to 10.5%.

Mexico's stocks .MXX were flat. Shares of Mexican telecoms firm Megacable MEGACPO.MX and broadcaster Grupo Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX jumped 9.5% and 12.4%, respectively, after Reuters reported that Televisa is bidding to merge the firms' pay TV and broadband operations.

Brazil's main stock index .BVSP slipped 0.2%, while the real BRBY, BRL= edged up 0.1%.

Data showed services activity in Brazil dropped in October for the first time in six months, as well as central bank warnings that fiscal stimulus could prove inflationary.

Peru's currency PEN= underperformed regional peers, slipping 0.1%, after ratings agency S&P Global cut the South American country's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to the sovereign credit worthiness from a political standstill and a challenging relationship between the country's executive and legislative branches of government.

Argentina inflation is expected to have cooled slightly in November, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, though remains high with prices set to rise nearly 100% this year.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.18

0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2108.28

1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105133.34

-0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

50486.51

0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5226.96

-0.57

Argentina MerVal .MERV

167296.07

0.498

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1235.11

0.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2829

0.54

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5879

1.31

Chile peso CLP=CL

857.9

1.08

Colombia peso COP=

4760.66

1.67

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8193

0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

171.7800

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

311

0.32

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

