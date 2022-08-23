EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies pop as dollar slides after U.S. data

By Susan Mathew

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rallied on Tuesday, as the dollar slid after data signaled the U.S. economy might be cooling, tempering bets of a large interest hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Latin American currencies led the charge, with Brazil's real jumping 1.4%, while Mexico's peso looked set for its best session in two weeks.

The dollar =USD, which at more than a one-month high amid recession worries had pressured riskier currencies earlier on Tuesday, dropped 0.4% after data showed U.S. home sales fell in July and private sector activity contracted again in August. FRX/

This weakened bets for a third consecutive 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 meeting. Earlier this week, Fed officials called for the central bank to speed up its monetary policy tightening, dulling risk appetite. FEDWATCH

"Much weaker than expected data is suggesting that the U.S. economy may be contracting much faster than the market anticipated and that is going to lead to a much more neutral Fed stance," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management.

"The market was in this mode of the Fed absolutely, resolutely hiking 75 basis points and now there is a much greater doubt of that. U.S. yields came in and killed the dollar because it was so grossly overbought, and everything against a dollar just popped."

South Africa's rand ZAR= reversed session losses to rise 0.1%, as did several Asian currencies, with China's yuan CNY= rising 0.2% after hitting two-year lows.

Chile's peso CLP= moved decidedly away from its weakest level in one month, surging 2.2%, as the currency was also bolstered by rising copper prices. Crude exporter Colombia's currency COP= rose 0.5%.

The Mexican peso MXN= climbed 0.8%, gaining for the second straight day. The currency has gained 2.6% for the year, while the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS jumped over 12%.

"MXN has been a standout performer in EM FX this year," said Oliver Harvey, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"The worst of the deterioration in Mexico's current account appears behind us. Mexico's goods deficit owes predominantly to petroleum imports."

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2.2%, with miners and energy stocks leading gains as oil, copper and iron ore prices rose. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Meanwhile in Cuba, the government announced on Monday it would begin exchanging dollars and other foreign currency for the local peso on a limited basis after a two-year hiatus during which residents turned to an informal money market for the cash.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2006 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.87

-0.2

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2235.65

3.12

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112948.58

2.22

Mexico IPC .MXX

47976.68

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5377.11

0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136719.13

3.377

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.54

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0988

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9586

0.87

Chile peso CLP=CL

915.9

2.29

Colombia peso COP=

4350.95

0.96

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8492

0.52

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

136.9400

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

293

-0.34

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

