EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies pop as dollar slides after U.S. data

By Susan Mathew

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rallied on Tuesday, erasing session losses as the dollar slid after datasignaledd the U.S. economy might be cooling, tempering bets of a large interest hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Latin American currencies led the charge, with Brazil's real jumping 1.4%, while Mexico's peso looked set for its best session in two weeks.

The dollar =USD, which at more than a one-month high amid recession worries had pressured riskier currencies earlier on Tuesday, dropped 0.6% after data showed U.S. home sales fell in July and private sector activity contracted again in August. FRX/

This weakened bets for a third consecutive 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its Sept. 20-21 meeting. Earlier this week, Fed officials called for the central bank to speed up its monetary policy tightening, dulling risk appetite. FEDWATCH

"Much weaker than expected data is suggesting that the U.S. economy may be contracting much faster than the market anticipated and that is going to lead to a much more neutral Fed stance," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management.

"The market was in this mode of the Fed absolutely, resolutely hiking 75 basis points and now there is a much greater doubt of that. U.S. yields came in and killed the dollar because it was so grossly overbought, and everything against a dollar just popped."

South Africa's rand ZAR= reversed session losses to jump 0.3%, as did several Asian currencies, with China's yuan CNY= rising 0.2% after hitting two-year lows.

Chile's peso CLP= moved decidedly away from its weakest level in one month, surging 1.0%, as the currency was also bolstered by rising copper prices. Crude exporter Colombia's currency COP= rose 0.5%.

Central and eastern European currencies, however, underperformed, pressured by economic growth worries amid doubts about Russian gas supplies.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= lost 1.1%, hitting six-week lows. CEE/

Among stocks, MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF had hit three-week lows as Asian stocks sold off amid China growth slowdown fears.

But an equities recovery in emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa capped losses, and gains in Latam stocks further reduced those losses as a laboured rise in U.S. stocks and rising commodity prices helped. .N

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 1.6%, with miners and energy stocks leading gains as oil, copper and iron ore prices rose. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Meanwhile in Cuba, the government announced on Monday it would begin exchanging dollars and other foreign currency for the local peso on a limited basis after a two-year hiatus during which residents turned to an informal money market for the cash.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1452 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

990.41

-0.15

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2226.66

2.71

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112262.34

1.59

Mexico IPC .MXX

48167.26

0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5359.96

0.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

135076.71

2.135

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1306.63

1.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0915

1.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9988

0.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

927.9

0.97

Colombia peso COP=

4370.95

0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8494

0.51

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

136.8700

-0.16

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

