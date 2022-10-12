EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies pare losses as dollar weakens after Fed meeting minutes

By Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies pared losses on Wednesday as the dollar cut gains following minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, while Chile's peso retreated from one-month highs ahead of a central bank decision.

The minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting showed Federal Reserve officials agreed they needed to raise interest rates to a more restrictive level and then maintain them there for some time in order to tame inflation.

However, several participants said it would be important to "calibrate" the pace of further policy tightening to mitigate the risk of significant adverse effects on the economic outlook.

"Maybe there is a bit of hope within the minutes that basically officials are weighing the risk of going too hard or going too high on hiking," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington.

"The number one concern continues to be inflation and as long as the United States and the Federal Reserve are willing to fight that, then that's going to be good for the dollar," Perez added.

Still, the EM currency index is on course for its worst yearly decline this year, should losses hold through year-end. Worries about a recession amid aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks, exacerbated by an escalating Russia-Ukraine war have seen risk appetite take a hit this year.

India's rupeeINR= was up 0.1% after data showed local inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as this raised bets for more hikes. India has raised rate by 190 bps since May.

"Another rate hike (in India) is certain in the December 2022 MPC review," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA in Gurgaon.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped 1.7% with investors pricing in a 50 bps hike to 11.25% later in the day as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation.

Mexico's peso MXN= was up 0.4%. Data showed industrial production in Mexico was flat in August compared to July and was 3.9% higher year-over-year.

The broader emerging markets stocks index .MSCIEF was up 0.1%, but hovered close to 2-1/2 year lows hit on Tuesday.

Brazil markets were closed for a local holiday.

Argentina's inflation rate likely eased slightly in September to 6.7%, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, but remained stubbornly high overall, supporting forecasts that it could top 100% this year.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 865.69 0.12 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2158.42 -1.1 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 114827.12 -0.96 Mexico IPC .MXX 45782.42 -0.02 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 4936.68 -1.04 Argentina MerVal .MERV 137110.14 0.093 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1180.95 Currencies Latest Daily % change Mexico peso MXN=D2 20.0019 0.38 Chile peso CLP=CL 942.9 -1.70 Colombia peso COP= 4602.03 -0.01 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.972 -0.35 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 151.0000 -0.20 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 285 -1.75 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

