EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies muted as investors eye fallout from Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Sameer Manekar

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded sideways on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has enraged China, while South Korea's won and the Indonesian rupiah saw modest losses.

The safe-haven Japanese yen JPY=, which appreciated more than 2% during the past few sessions, was pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields following hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and an easing of geopolitical tensions.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened for the fourth straight session, declining as much as 0.8% to touch a near two-week low, while the rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.2% - its third straight day of losses - as U.S.-China tensions simmered.

Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Thai baht THB=TH, Philippine peso PHP=, Singapore dollar SGD= and Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP all drifted within tight ranges.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped overnight after Fed officials signalled their resolve to tame inflation by hiking interest rates, although yields slipped early on Wednesday as China dialled up measures against Taiwan over Pelosi's visit to the island, which it considers part of its territory.

"The immediate focus for markets shifts to ... the risk of escalation once the U.S. House Speaker leaves the region," Stephen Innes, SPI Asset Management managing partner, said in a note.

Market will then consider whether there should be a "medium-term repricing of risk in Taiwan-sensitive assets, including the Taiwan dollar and equities and likely some contagion effect across Asia market", Innes added.

Meanwhile, bond yields on high-yielding notes in the region - India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR - tracked their U.S. peers, ticking higher to 7.245% and 7.253%, respectively.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, likely grew in June quarter, helped by strong exports and private consumption, a Reuters poll showed. However, a slowdown in China and global recession risks posed significant risks in coming months.

In India, the rupee INR=IN traded flat at a five-week high, which it touched in the prior session, helped by portfolio inflows and dollar sales by exporters.

Gaurang Somaiya, associate vice president at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expected the market to be cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday, with its stance on inflation and growth likely to influence the rupee.

Analysts differ on the size of an expected RBI rate hike, with Barclays, Citi, and DBS expecting a 35 basis points (bps) hike, while predictions from 63 economists polled by Reuters ranged from a 25 bps to 50 bps hike.

Somaiya expects a 35 bps hike and sees the RBI maintaining a hawkish stance, thereby keeping the rupee supported at lower levels, he added.

Regional equities were broadly higher, advancing up to half a percent, while Malaysia's shares .KLSE were down as much as 0.8%

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 2-year yields, which reflect rate expectations, at 3.0162%

** China July services activity expands at quickest pace in 15 months - Caixin PMI

** Singapore bank OCBC's Q2 profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0351 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-13.43

.N225

0.5

-3.7

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-5.87

.SSEC

0.40

-12.11

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-5.63

.NSEI

0.00

-0.05

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-4.48

.JKSE

0.25

6.44

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.04

-6.53

.KLSE

-0.56

-3.31

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-8.29

.PSI

0.24

-10.46

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.39

-9.25

.KS11

0.56

-17.61

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-2.32

.STI

0.26

3.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-7.78

.TWII

-0.11

-19.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.06

-7.76

.SETI

0.08

-4.05

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.